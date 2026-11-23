PCB announces Pakistan Under-19 squads for England series

The two teams will play three one-day matches and one four-day match during England's tour of Pakistan.





LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the country's Under-19 one-day and four-day squads for the upcoming series against England Under-19, with Farhan Yousaf appointed captain for both formats.





The two teams will play three one-day matches and one four-day match during England's tour of Pakistan.





The England Under-19 team will arrive in Islamabad on Dec. 1 and train in Rawalpindi from Dec. 2 to 4. The one-day matches will be played from Dec. 5 to 9, followed by the four-day match from Dec. 13 to 16, all in Rawalpindi.





Pakistan's pre-series training camp will be held at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore from Nov. 24 to 30.





The 15-member Pakistan Under-19 one-day squad comprises Farhan Yousaf (captain), Abdul Qadir, Abdul Subhan, Hammad Asif, Hammad Aziz, Hamza Zahoor, Hiyam Khan, Hasnain Abbas Dar, Huzaifa Ahsan, Ibtisam Azhar, Mohammad Siam, Naqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah, Usman Khan and Zeeshan Ahmed.





The four-day squad also features 15 players, including Farhan Yousaf (captain), Abdul Qadir, Asad Umar, Hammad Asif, Hammad Aziz, Hamza Zahoor, Hassan Khan, Hiyam Khan, Hasnain Abbas Dar, Ibtisam Azhar, Mohammad Siam, Mohammad Sohaib, Rizwanullah, Usman Khan and Zeeshan Ahmed.