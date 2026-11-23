Frequent hair straightener use can damage hair, experts warn

Excessive heat can damage the hair's outer protective layer, making strands more prone to split ends, tangling and breakage.





Hair straighteners and blow-dryers are widely used to achieve sleek, polished hairstyles, but frequent use of these devices can leave hair dry, weak and damaged, experts warn.





Excessive heat can damage the hair's outer protective layer, making strands more prone to split ends, tangling and breakage.





People with dyed, bleached or already weakened hair need to take extra precautions when using heat-styling tools.





The following precautions can help reduce heat-related hair damage:





Use a heat protectant: Apply a heat-protection product before using a straightener or blow-dryer. These products can help reduce heat damage, although they cannot eliminate it completely.





Choose a lower temperature: Use a low or medium heat setting when straightening hair and avoid repeatedly passing the device over the same section.





The American Academy of Dermatology recommends using hair straighteners at low or medium temperatures to minimise damage.





Avoid straightening wet hair: Conventional hair straighteners should only be used on completely dry hair, as applying high heat to wet hair can increase the risk of damage.





Use blow-dryers carefully: Keep the dryer at an appropriate distance from the hair and avoid directing hot air continuously at one spot.





Give your hair a break: Avoid daily heat styling and use a suitable conditioner to help maintain hair moisture.





Experts caution that no heat-protection product can completely prevent damage caused by high temperatures. Limiting heat styling and using these devices carefully remain important steps in maintaining healthy hair.