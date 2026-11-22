Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on minister's criticism over new provinces debate

Mohsin Naqvi added that the business leaders were also among Pakistan’s highest taxpayers.

The interior minister also defended business leaders who have come under criticism

LAHORE: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has warned a fellow cabinet member to stop repeatedly criticizing him, saying he has remained silent for two and a half years but could publicly respond with damaging details if pushed further.





“I have been patiently listening to this minister’s comments for the past two and a half years. The day I respond to him publicly, he will not be able to show his face to the public,” Naqvi said without identifying the minister.





Speaking informally with senior journalists, Mohsin Naqvi expressed frustration over what he described as the minister’s repeated attacks, suggesting that the criticism was aimed at securing regular television appearances. He said he had chosen to remain silent despite the ongoing remarks.





The interior minister also defended business leaders who have come under criticism, describing them as respected citizens who have made major contributions to Pakistan’s economy.





He pointed out that several of these businessmen had served as presidents and officeholders of chambers of commerce at the federal level and in different cities across the country.





Mohsin Naqvi added that the business leaders were also among Pakistan’s highest taxpayers. Questioning the criticism against them.





He asked why political parties continued to collect billions of rupees from the same businessmen as election funding if they considered them unsuitable. He argued that political parties should recognize the contributions of business leaders instead of targeting them with criticism.