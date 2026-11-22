KP proposes Rs160 billion development package for projects across 37 districts

Rs96.97 billion allocated for development projects in 12 designated KP districts.

A total of 430 development projects are under consideration in the 12 designated districts

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has proposed a development package worth Rs160.176 billion for 37 districts, with funding aimed at improving health care, roads, water supply, agriculture and law enforcement, according to official documents.





The documents show that Rs96.97 billion has been allocated for 12 designated districts, while another Rs63.206 billion has been proposed for 25 other districts across the province.





A total of 430 development projects are under consideration in the 12 designated districts. These include seven special projects with an estimated cost of Rs19.27 billion, while Rs77.70 billion has been proposed for the remaining 423 projects.





The development plan also includes projects scheduled for completion within 100 and 180 days. According to the documents, Rs3.2 billion has been allocated for 41 health sector projects.





Measures have also been proposed to strengthen the capacity of police and other law enforcement agencies. Around Rs12.7 billion has been earmarked for 32 road improvement projects in the designated districts.





Key initiatives include the Tall-Parachinar Road and Gomal Zam Dam projects. The plan also proposes solarizing water supply systems at 88 locations to improve access to water for residents.





In the agriculture sector, 100 students will receive scholarships to pursue agricultural education in China as part of efforts to strengthen agricultural skills and expertise.





Meanwhile, the government plans to carry out 219 development projects across the remaining 25 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.