YouTube reaches $3b settlement deal in US school district lawsuits

According to a Bloomberg News report, the proposed settlement also includes new safeguards for teenage users.





NEW YORK: YouTube has reached an agreement in principle to pay about $3 billion to thousands of US school districts to resolve lawsuits alleging that the platform contributed to social media addiction and mental health problems among young people.





According to a Bloomberg News report, the proposed settlement also includes new safeguards for teenage users. The agreement is subject to approval by a majority of participating school districts, and finalisation is expected to take several months.





The lawsuits were filed by school districts against YouTube, Meta, Snap and TikTok, accusing the companies of designing features such as recommendation algorithms, autoplay and infinite scrolling that allegedly encouraged addictive use and contributed to anxiety, depression and eating disorders among students.





The districts say they have incurred additional costs to address the alleged effects, including hiring mental health staff and enforcing restrictions on mobile phone use in schools. They are seeking financial compensation as well as changes to the platforms.





The proposed agreement covers thousands of school districts, including major systems in New York City and Los Angeles, as well as smaller districts. Those that opt out of the settlement would retain the option to pursue individual claims.





More than 10,000 lawsuits have been filed over the past five years against YouTube, Meta, Snap and TikTok by school districts, individuals and state attorneys general, according to the report.





A September survey of more than 2,000 high school students by the Thomas B. Fordham Institute found that more than 30% used YouTube for entertainment rather than teacher-directed activities during the school day.





The next federal school-related trial, involving Tucson, Arizona, is scheduled for February. Meta, TikTok and Snap remain defendants in that case, the report said.





In August, Meta agreed to pay up to $18 billion over the next decade and impose stricter limits on teenagers’ use of Facebook and Instagram to settle claims brought by nearly all U.S. states alleging that the company designed its platforms to make children addicted.





Unlike other social media platforms involved in the litigation, YouTube has also been widely adopted by schools for classroom use.





The companies have denied the allegations. Any settlement involving YouTube would require approval from U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who is overseeing the litigation in Oakland, California.