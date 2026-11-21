INTERPOL-led operation nets 688 arrests, seizes 2,394 stolen vehicles

Operation Carback II, conducted from Sept. 28 to Oct. 9, 2026, was led by INTERPOL with support from the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex).

LYON: A coordinated international law enforcement operation targeting stolen vehicle trafficking has resulted in 688 arrests and the seizure of 2,394 vehicles across 65 countries, INTERPOL said.





Operation Carback II, conducted from Sept. 28 to Oct. 9, 2026, was led by INTERPOL with support from the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex). It aimed to identify stolen vehicles, disrupt criminal networks, uncover trafficking methods and expose links to other serious crimes.





Authorities also seized 1,891 vehicle parts, along with illicit drugs, cash and weapons. Thirty organized crime groups were dismantled, while several other networks remain under investigation.





During the operation, participating countries intensified checks on vehicles, passengers and cargo at locations identified as hotspots for vehicle-related crime.





More than 1.5 million searches were conducted through INTERPOL databases, producing 1,180 positive matches. These included checks on more than 480,000 vehicle registrations against INTERPOL's Stolen Motor Vehicles database.





David Caunter, INTERPOL's director of organized and emerging crime, said vehicle trafficking was not merely a property crime but also a major source of income for criminal networks and a tool for facilitating other offences.





He said stolen vehicles were sold, exchanged between criminal groups or used to transport drugs, firearms and other contraband across international borders.





Several investigations during the operation exposed links between vehicle crime and other criminal activities.





In Greece, border police detected three individuals attempting to move leased vehicles out of the European Union using forged registration documents and valid French number plates to avoid detection by rental companies.





In Germany, authorities intercepted a vehicle with stolen registration plates and recovered an inflatable boat and a stolen boat motor. An examination of the driver's mobile phone revealed suspected links to a migrant smuggling network.





In Argentina, authorities seized nearly 360 vehicle components, including gearboxes, brake discs and engine blocks, disrupting the illegal spare parts trade.





Police in Nicaragua dismantled a group involved in stealing rented motorcycles using forged sale documents and signatures before pawning or reselling them.





Authorities in Venezuela seized dozens of vehicles linked to investigations involving drugs, robberies and homicides. In Côte d'Ivoire, the operation resulted in two arrests and the seizure of drugs, illicit medicines, cash and stolen assets.





INTERPOL established two Operational Coordination Units during the operation, one at its Regional Bureau in Buenos Aires and another at the Frontex headquarters in Warsaw. The units facilitated real-time monitoring, intelligence sharing and coordination among participating countries.





Intelligence-led operations also resulted in the recovery of stolen vehicles in Mauritania, Senegal, Nigeria and Bolivia. In Morocco, authorities intercepted two high-end vehicles stolen from Canada after receiving intelligence from Canadian customs officials about suspicious shipping containers at the Port of Tangier.





Separately, Frontex's parallel operation, Joint Action Days Mobile 9, resulted in the seizure of another 710 vehicles and 334 arrests across Europe.





INTERPOL said the two coordinated initiatives strengthened international efforts to combat vehicle trafficking and disrupt criminal networks operating across borders.





Operation Carback II was funded by the Canadian government through Project Drive Out.