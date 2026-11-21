SICVD treats 22,639 heart attack patients across Sindh

During the 10-month period, SICVD’s 30 chest pain units across Sindh handled 463,975 emergency cases, averaging more than 1,500 patients a day.





KARACHI: The Sindh Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (SICVD) treated 22,639 heart attack patients through angiography and angioplasty and performed 1,626 open-heart surgeries across its network between January and October 2026, providing all consultations, investigations and procedures free of charge.





During the 10-month period, SICVD’s 30 chest pain units across Sindh handled 463,975 emergency cases, averaging more than 1,500 patients a day. Its triage and emergency departments received a total of 598,401 cases, while 55,846 patients were admitted for inpatient care.





The institute’s catheterisation laboratories treated 22,639 heart attack patients under the angiography and angioplasty category. Another 7,210 patients underwent diagnostic angiography and were referred for medical management or surgery. SICVD also performed 880 permanent pacemaker implantations, 612 temporary pacing procedures and 89 stroke interventions.





Of the 1,626 open-heart surgeries, 220 were performed on children and 1,406 on adults. Its paediatric cardiology services included 1,660 catheterisation procedures and 37,679 echocardiograms.





The institute’s outpatient clinics recorded 413,097 visits, including 62,901 paediatric and 350,196 adult consultations.





Diagnostic services accounted for a significant share of SICVD’s workload. The institute performed more than one million electrocardiograms and 975,661 laboratory tests, along with 116,819 echocardiograms, nearly 60,000 X-rays and more than 6,300 brain CT scans and CT angiograms. It also recorded 13,390 physiotherapy sessions.





Overall, SICVD delivered nearly 3.77 million patient services free of charge across Sindh during the first 10 months of 2026, covering emergency care, hospital admissions, outpatient consultations, diagnostic tests and specialised procedures.





“For anyone experiencing chest pain, access to emergency care close to home can be life-saving. Our 30 chest pain units treated nearly 464,000 emergency cases in the first 10 months of 2026,” said Prof. Dr. Jawaid Akbar Sial, executive director of SICVD.





“Our priority is to bring emergency cardiac care closer to communities across Sindh and ensure that patients requiring specialised treatment, including angioplasty and open-heart surgery, receive it free of charge,” he added.