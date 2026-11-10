Armed robbers target female medical students in Karachi

According to the footage, the two suspects arrived on a motorcycle while the students were waiting for a bus early in the morning.

KARACHI: Two armed motorcycle riders robbed female medical university students waiting for a bus on Abul Hasan Isphani Road in Karachi, with CCTV footage of the incident emerging.





According to the footage, the two suspects arrived on a motorcycle while the students were waiting for a bus early in the morning. One of the robbers snatched a student's purse, while two others ran away to save themselves.









During the robbery, one student risked her life by running across the road to escape the suspects.





The robbers fled the scene after committing the crime.





Police said none of the affected students had contacted them to report the incident. However, they have launched a search for the suspects with the help of CCTV footage.