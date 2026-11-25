Gut problems may be more severe in children with autism

Gastrointestinal problems are common among children with the condition and may influence their daily activities.

Children who cannot speak may use changes in their behavior to communicate physical discomfort

A new study has found a strong link between autism symptom severity and digestive problems in children, raising concerns about how gut health may affect their behavior, sleep and overall well-being.





Published on Nov. 24, 2026, in the journal Nature, the research was led by scientists at UTHealth Houston, who examined children ages 4 to 16 to better understand the relationship between autism, gastrointestinal health and gut bacteria.





The study found that nearly two-thirds of children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) experienced significant gastrointestinal symptoms.





Children with more severe autism-related symptoms were also more likely to experience digestive problems, including stomach pain, gas, foul-smelling stools and waking up during the night.





The research was led by Marc Rhoads, a professor and chief of the Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston.





To investigate the connection, researchers collected blood and stool samples from children diagnosed with autism. They also compared the findings with information from typically developing children and siblings of children with autism.





The research team evaluated the children's behavior and digestive symptoms through medical assessments and questionnaires completed by parents.





Scientists also examined gut bacteria and measured biological markers linked to inflammation and the function of the intestinal barrier.





The findings showed that children with autism had less diversity in their gut bacteria than typically developing children and their siblings.





Researchers also identified differences in the types of bacteria found in their digestive systems. Several bacterial groups were more common in children with autism who experienced gastrointestinal problems.





These differences were linked to symptoms such as abdominal pain, excessive gas, unpleasant-smelling stools and nighttime waking.





Researchers also highlighted how digestive discomfort can affect children's behavior, particularly those who have difficulty communicating their needs.





"Families may notice increased irritability, repetitive behaviors, or self-injurious behaviors when a child is experiencing gastrointestinal issues such as gas, constipation, or diarrhea," Rhoads said.





He added that children who cannot speak may use changes in their behavior to communicate physical discomfort.

The study also examined earlier theories suggesting that digestive problems in children with autism could be caused by inflammation or increased intestinal permeability, commonly known as "leaky gut."





However, researchers found no evidence supporting these explanations. Markers of intestinal inflammation and gut permeability remained within normal ranges and showed no connection with the severity of digestive or autism-related symptoms.





Rhoads said the findings highlight the importance of maintaining a healthy gut microbiome in children with autism.

He suggested that eating a balanced diet containing fruits, vegetables and whole grains.





He also noted that the research team had observed promising results from probiotic treatment. Autism spectrum disorder affects approximately 3% of children in the United States.





Gastrointestinal problems are common among children with the condition and may influence their daily activities, sleep and quality of life.





Researchers hope the findings will improve understanding of the connection between the gut and brain and support the development of better approaches to improving the health and well-being of children with autism.