5 South Korean stars who married wealthy businessmen

From restaurant entrepreneurs to top finance and technology executives, discover the business backgrounds of the husbands of these five Korean entertainers.

Behind the glamour of South Korea's entertainment industry, these five stars have ties to influential business figures, from restaurant entrepreneurs to major players in finance and technology.





Fame, fortune and influential connections often intersect in South Korea's celebrity world. While these actresses and singers made their names in entertainment, their marriages brought another side of their lives into the spotlight: connections to some of the country's prominent business circles.





From a reportedly extravagant marriage proposal to ties with major investment firms and technology giants, here are five South Korean entertainers whose relationships captured public attention.





1. Park Ji-yoon

Singer | Married in 2019





Park Ji-yoon's private wedding in 2019 brought her personal life into the spotlight, particularly because of her husband's prominent career in South Korea's technology industry.





The singer married Cho Soo-yong, who previously held a senior executive position at Kakao, one of the country's major technology companies. He served as its CEO from 2018 to 2022, placing him among the company's key leadership figures during that period.





Although his personal fortune has not been reliably established, his career at a major technology company has made the couple's connection to South Korea's corporate world a point of public interest.





2. Lee Hye-young

Actress and singer | Married in 2011





Lee Hye-young's career has extended beyond acting and music into fashion and business. Her marriage to Boo Jae-hoon, co-founder and a senior figure at private equity firm MBK Partners, also connected her to one of South Korea's prominent investment circles.





Boo has established a significant presence in the financial industry through his work at MBK Partners. The firm has been associated with substantial investment portfolios, with reports citing assets under management of around 27 trillion won in 2011.





That figure reflects the firm's managed investments, however, and should not be confused with Boo's personal wealth.









3. Jun Ji-hyun

Actress | Married in 2012





Jun Ji-hyun has built an impressive career on screen, but her marriage also connected her to South Korea's influential financial sector.





The actress married Choi Jun-hyuk in 2012. Before entering the asset management industry, he reportedly worked at Bank of America and later joined Alpha Asset Management, where he became CEO in 2020.





His profile attracted further attention after he reportedly received a 70% stake in the company from his father, becoming its largest shareholder. The development brought additional interest to his family's business background and financial influence.

4. Han Chae-young

Actress | Married in 2007





A diamond ring, a luxury sports car and a high-end residence Han Chae-young's reported marriage proposal was anything but ordinary.





The actress married businessman Choi Dong-jun in 2007, and their relationship attracted widespread attention after reports described the lavish gifts he presented during his proposal. The package was reportedly worth 7 billion won.





Choi has been linked to a wealthy family and the financial and investment sectors, adding to the public fascination surrounding the couple's marriage.





5. Lee Si-young

Actress | Married in 2017





For actress Lee Si-young, marriage brought attention to the business world beyond her acting career. She married restaurant entrepreneur Cho Seong-hyun in September 2017, whose reported success in the restaurant and franchise industry made him a subject of media interest.





His business ventures and reported real estate investments have added to public curiosity about his financial background, although his personal fortune has not been publicly confirmed.





After eight years together, however, the couple decided to part ways. Lee's agency confirmed in March 2025 that they had mutually agreed to divorce and were proceeding with the legal process.



