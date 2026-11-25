Pakistan, China agree on joint investment in fuel infrastructure

The proposed projects include an LPG plant with storage facilities and arrangements for motor gasoline imports.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China are exploring joint investment in petroleum infrastructure, with LPG facilities and motor gasoline imports topping the agenda during high-level talks in Islamabad on Wednesday.





Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik and Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong discussed ways to strengthen Pakistan's fuel supply and expand Chinese investment in the country's energy sector.





The meeting was also attended by Pakistan State Oil (PSO) CEO Jawwad Ahmed Cheema and members of the Chinese ambassador's commercial team. According to a Petroleum Division statement, both sides agreed to take concrete steps to expand cooperation in energy, minerals and mining.





LPG and Gasoline projects in focus





Both sides identified two projects for early implementation: an LPG plant with storage and terminal facilities, and arrangements for motor gasoline (MoGas) imports.

The proposed LPG facility is expected to increase domestic fuel availability, improve access to cleaner energy and help meet demand during periods of shortages.





The gasoline initiative will focus on sourcing, storage and logistics to ensure a more reliable supply at competitive prices.





To advance the proposals, the two countries agreed to form a joint commercial team. It will assess investment opportunities, approach potential companies, explore partnership models and prepare a roadmap for projects that benefit both sides.





Wider cooperation in energy and mining





The talks also covered oil and gas exploration, offshore development, mineral exploration, mining and downstream energy infrastructure.

Balochistan and potential offshore projects received particular attention, including proposals to develop integrated offshore hubs.





The two sides also discussed opportunities for Chinese downstream companies to enter or expand their operations in Pakistan through partnerships with PSO. The state-owned company is expected to play a key commercial role in projects involving petroleum storage, terminals and other infrastructure.

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Major Pakistani energy companies, including Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), may also work with Chinese firms to develop commercially viable partnerships across the sector.





Malik encouraged Chinese investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan's energy and natural resources sectors, referring to the priorities outlined by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2026 meeting in Shenzhen.





The petroleum minister highlighted the government's efforts to attract foreign investment through petroleum sector deregulation, investor-friendly policies, simplified import and export procedures and improved security arrangements.





He assured the Chinese delegation that Pakistan would provide a supportive environment for investors and facilitate long-term business operations.

"Pakistan offers immense untapped potential across its energy and natural resources sectors. Our priority is to translate this potential into concrete investments, industrial growth and sustainable economic opportunities," Malik said.





He said the government wanted to create a transparent and secure investment environment while encouraging greater participation and competition in the energy market.

Malik also highlighted the potential of combining China's technology, industrial expertise and investment capacity with Pakistan's natural resources to develop partnerships that deliver lasting benefits for both countries.





He stressed that the discussions should lead to practical action and the implementation of proposed projects.

The meeting also addressed ways to improve bilateral trade through more efficient import and export policies, streamlined procedures and stronger institutional coordination.





Ambassador Jiang reaffirmed China's support for Pakistan and pledged cooperation through the Chinese Embassy and its commercial team. He welcomed the proposed framework and expressed Beijing's interest in exploring investment opportunities and strengthening business partnerships.





The meeting followed the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, held in Shenzhen on Nov. 18-19 under the theme "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together." The meeting focused on openness, innovation and cooperation.





During the discussions, Malik also congratulated Pakistan Air Force Wing Commander Muhammad Zeeshan Ali on his participation in China's Shenzhou-24 space mission.

The minister described Ali's achievement as a historic moment for Pakistan, praising him as the first Pakistani to travel into orbit and the first foreign visitor to China's Tiangong space station.





The Petroleum Division said the meeting reflected both countries' commitment to turning their longstanding partnership into practical investment, stronger energy infrastructure and wider economic cooperation.