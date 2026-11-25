Plaud wins Google Play's 2026 productivity app award

The AI-powered platform turns recorded conversations into searchable transcripts, summaries and work documents, with support for more than 112 languages.

Plaud's AI-powered productivity platform has secured a major Google Play award for turning recorded conversations into searchable transcripts, organized summaries and ready-to-use work documents.





Plaud has won the Productivity Partner App award at Google Play's Best of 2026 Awards, gaining recognition for its AI-powered tools that help users manage meeting recordings and turn discussions into useful workplace information.





The platform supports transcription in more than 112 languages and includes features such as speaker identification, audio file imports and customizable vocabulary for different industries.





Users can also generate personalized summaries through more than 10,000 templates. Its "Ask Plaud" feature allows them to search previous recordings and ask questions about information captured in earlier conversations.





How Plaud's AI tools work





Beyond its app, the company offers the Plaud Note Pro, a compact voice recorder designed for meetings, interviews and phone calls.





Weighing approximately 30 grams, the device features four microphones, 64GB of storage and a built-in AMOLED display. It attaches magnetically to smartphones and transfers recordings to the Plaud app for AI-powered processing.





The app can convert recordings into transcripts, meeting minutes, summaries, action points and mind maps. It supports more than 100 languages, while the Note Pro offers up to 50 hours of battery life in endurance recording mode.





The package includes a magnetic case and ring, a charging cable and a Starter Plan offering 300 minutes of transcription per month.





Plaud responds to Google Play recognition





Megumi Yoshinaga, Plaud's head of growth for Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, said the award reflects the company's efforts to connect recorded conversations with practical workplace outcomes.





"This award recognizes the value of Plaud Intelligence in bridging conversations with execution to boost work productivity. We will strive to help more users turn great ideas into action," Yoshinaga said.





According to the company, Plaud has more than 3 million users across 170 countries.





Separately, the Plaud Note Pro is available for $149.99 on Amazon as part of its Black Friday offers, reduced from its listed price of $189.

The discount brings the price down by approximately 21%, below its previously reported Amazon low of $160.





TechRadar also awarded the original Plaud Note five stars in its review, highlighting its simple operation and transcription and summarization capabilities.

Users should note that those requiring additional recording and transcription time may need to upgrade from the free Starter Plan to a paid subscription.