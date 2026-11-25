Mahmood Khan Achakzai calls for national government, constitutional reforms

Achakzai expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation, saying unrest and bloodshed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have now spread to Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

LAHORE: The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly called Tuesday for the formation of a national government and comprehensive constitutional and political reforms to address the country's mounting crises.





Mahmood Khan Achakzai, who leads Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan, told a multi-party conference at the Lahore High Court Bar Association that decisions of national importance should be made through consultations among elected representatives and democratic political forces rather than by "a handful of individuals."





He stressed the need for constitutional supremacy, parliamentary sovereignty and "restoration of democracy," noting that Lahore and its bar associations have historically played a significant role in the struggle for constitutional rule.





Achakzai expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation, saying unrest and bloodshed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have now spread to Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He said protecting citizens' lives and property should be the foremost responsibility of state institutions and political leadership.





Referring to PTI founder Imran Khan, Achakzai said the people had given him a majority mandate "which was subsequently taken away." He expressed concern over Khan's political circumstances and health, alleging attempts are being made to break his resolve and isolate him. He said he and Senate opposition leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas would not allow such attempts to succeed.





Achakzai proposed a national government comprising major state institutions, political parties and other stakeholders that would address past injustices, introduce constitutional reforms and provide the military a "constitutional and dignified exit from politics."





He also condemned the alleged detention of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Lahore and the denial of permission to attend the conference.





Abbas, speaking at the event, said the country needs to return to constitutional rule and respect the people's mandate, adding that freedom and fundamental rights are divine and nobody has the authority to take them away.





He questioned whether jailed PTI leaders Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Umar Sarfraz Cheema, Ejaz Chaudhry and Aleema Khan were terrorists, and asked about the whereabouts of the suspended Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and provincial assembly speaker.





Abbas also questioned the federal government's approach toward the provinces, asking whether it intended to decide unilaterally how federating units should remain part of the federation. He said the existing system had failed as it offered nothing to the poor.





Former Supreme Court Bar Association president Hamid Khan and other bar leaders also addressed the conference.