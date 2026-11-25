Norway raises concerns after Ukraine strikes Russian cargo ship

Zelenskiy calls the vessel a legitimate military target, while Norway urges Kyiv to follow international law and maintain regional stability.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has defended a drone strike on a Russian cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland, calling it a legitimate military target, as Norway urges Kyiv to respect international law and regional security concerns.





Zelenskiy confirmed Ukraine carried out Saturday's attack on the Russian-flagged Sparta II, which caught fire following the strike. Finnish, Estonian and Russian vessels joined a rescue operation to extinguish the fire. On Sunday, a Russian vessel towed the damaged ship back into Russian waters, where it remains anchored in St. Petersburg.





Speaking to Bloomberg on Monday, Zelenskiy said the operation targeted a vessel involved in Russia's military logistics.





"We did everything right," he said, arguing that Russian-flagged ships carrying weapons or sanctioned cargo could be considered legitimate targets in Russian territorial or international waters.





The Sparta II is owned by Oboronlogistika, a Russian shipping company that provides logistical services to Russia's Defense Ministry, according to the company's website.

Zelenskiy maintained that the strike took place in Russian territorial waters, although he acknowledged that the vessel had drifted afterward. He also recognized concerns among European allies about military operations in the Baltic Sea.





He said he had instructed Ukrainian ministers and military officials to improve communication with international partners to ensure they received sufficient information about such operations and were not caught by surprise.





Norway Stresses Regional Stability





Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik said Tuesday that Oslo was discussing security concerns with Kyiv, emphasizing the importance of stability in areas surrounding Norway.





"All attacks would stop immediately if Russia stopped this war," Sandvik told reporters, adding that Ukraine must conduct its military operations in accordance with international law.





He also said Norway had maintained a constructive dialogue with Ukrainian officials over regional security concerns.





Sandvik made the remarks after signing an agreement with his Ukrainian counterpart, Yevhenii Khmara, to expand cooperation on anti-drone systems and increase their deployment across Ukraine.





However, he did not confirm whether the two officials discussed the Gulf of Finland incident during their meeting.





Russia has continued near-daily aerial attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities since September, putting further pressure on Ukraine's air defenses.





Norway, a NATO member, is among Ukraine's strongest international supporters. It has committed approximately $27 billion in long-term assistance to Kyiv between 2023 and 2030, with backing from all parties in its Parliament.