H5N1 avian influenza is hitting Europe’s poultry flocks hard

In the UK, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has confirmed five commercial poultry outbreaks across East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.





A wave of H5N1 avian influenza is slamming commercial poultry farms across Britain and continental Europe, forcing mass culls, mandatory housing orders, and higher risk alerts as winter sets in.





In the UK, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has confirmed five commercial poultry outbreaks across East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.





The latest hit near Driffield in East Yorkshire on November 20, following a November 7 case near Pocklington, with three outbreaks in Lincolnshire around Coningsby, Market Rasen, and Brigg. Authorities imposed 3km protection and 10km surveillance zones around the Driffield site and ordered all birds humanely culled.





Across the UK, Defra puts confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreaks since October at 15 as of November 21, after an early H5N5 case in Scotland and a separate H5N1 detection in captive birds on the Isle of Man.





Regulators are tightening the screws. A national housing order took effect on November 13 for UK keepers with more than 50 birds, while Northern Ireland declared a territory-wide avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ) after H5N1 struck roughly 23,700 hens in County Londonderry.





Wales has also imposed an AIPZ despite having no domestic cases since summer, and Defra now rates poultry risk as medium under strict biosecurity and high where hygiene slips.





On the continent, the European Commission’s Animal Disease Information System recorded 20 additional commercial outbreaks over the past two weeks, lifting the 2026 tally to 346 across 17 states as of November 18, against 729 across 23 countries in all of 2025.





Poland still leads the year’s commercial count at 143 (unchanged since May), followed by Germany (48), the Netherlands (27), and France (23). Recent hits include Portugal’s first commercial outbreak since February, killing about 300 of 61,000 chicken breeders in Santarém before the rest were culled, as well as nine Dutch outbreaks this season and 20,000 laying hens affected in Brandenburg, Germany.





Captive bird flocks have added eight outbreaks to reach 133 in 2026, while wild bird detections stand at 2,971 across 34 countries as of November 18, plus 36 more WOAH-notified wild outbreaks over the past 10 days, signaling sustained viral pressure heading deeper into winter.