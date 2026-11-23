Meta AI chief predicts superintelligence could reshape humanity by 2027

"ASI is inevitable and the only problem to solve is how to do it safely", Alexander Wang said.

AI models' growing ability to solve challenging mathematical problems, including those from the AIME

Meta Chief AI Officer Alexander Wang has warned that artificial superintelligence could reshape humanity's future as early as 2027, predicting that rapidly advancing AI systems may surpass human experts across nearly every field and accelerate scientific research beyond human oversight.





Wang shared his concerns in a post on X, describing the potential proof of the Riemann Hypothesis as a milestone that could signal a major shift in artificial intelligence and scientific progress.

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"As someone who has spent much of my life in math and science, I see the proof of the Riemann Hypothesis as clearly marking the beginning of a significant change," Wang wrote.





He described proving the Riemann Hypothesis as one of the greatest intellectual achievements in mathematics, arguing that its significance would demonstrate the extraordinary reasoning capabilities of advanced AI systems.





Wang pointed to AI models' growing ability to solve challenging mathematical problems, including those from the American Invitational Mathematics Examination (AIME), as evidence of their improving reasoning capabilities.





He argued that AI could eventually outperform humans in almost every discipline. While many fields involve practical challenges such as physical experiments, data collection and real-world testing.

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"Most researchers would agree that AI research is certainly much less intellectually demanding than solving the Riemann Hypothesis," Wang said.





He added that advanced AI systems could eventually automate AI research, improve their own capabilities and accelerate developments in biological research, weapons research and economics.





Wang warned that the consequences could be enormous, with scientific and technological progress advancing faster than humans could understand, monitor or control.





He also raised concerns about maintaining human oversight as AI systems become increasingly capable of improving themselves.





"ASI is inevitable and the only problem to solve is how to do it safely," Wang said, emphasizing that society should not surrender control of its future to artificial intelligence.





He argued that the technology industry must take a different approach to ensure AI benefits humanity rather than undermining human decision-making and independence.





Wang said the ultimate goal should be to develop AI systems that create a positive future in which people have greater control, opportunities and empowerment.





He maintained that achieving this future remains possible, but will require meaningful changes in how the industry develops and manages increasingly powerful AI technologies.