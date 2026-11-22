Indonesia factory blaze kills seven and leaves 50 workers missing

Drone footage showed large parts of the factory destroyed, with the roof collapsed in places and smoke still rising from the complex.

JAKARTA: At least seven body bags have been recovered, and around 50 workers remain unaccounted for after a massive fire swept through a candy factory in western Indonesia, as rescue teams continued searching the damaged building on Sunday, Nov. 22, while firefighters worked to extinguish remaining flames.





Police said the recovered remains were severely damaged by the fire, making it impossible to identify the victims through visual examination. Officials warned that one body bag could contain remains belonging to more than one person.





Authorities are now collecting DNA samples from relatives of missing employees and obtaining personal belongings from their homes and dormitories to help determine the victims' identities.





Drone footage showed large parts of the factory destroyed, with the roof collapsed in places and smoke still rising from the complex.





Photos and videos shared by rescuers showed officers entering the charred building in search of the missing victims on Sunday, with small fires still burning in some spots.





Relatives of the missing victims flocked near the factory's entrance, seeking updates about their loved ones, footage aired by local broadcasters showed.





The Fonusa Agung Mulia factory, located in Cikande in Indonesia's Banten province about 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the capital, caught fire Saturday afternoon, search and rescue official Rizky Dwianto said Sunday.





"All elements of the joint SAR (search-and-rescue) team are making maximum effort to locate the victims while prioritizing the safety of personnel in the field," he added.





Rizky said four people were injured and taken to a nearby hospital and health clinic.





Firefighters were alerted about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and found the building already engulfed in flames when they arrived, fire official Tubagus Machfudz told local broadcaster Kompas TV.





"When we arrived … a large area was already on fire. So we could not determine whether the company's protection system was functioning properly or not," he said.





Banten province Gov. Andra Soni told reporters overnight that an estimated 60 people were inside the factory when it caught fire.





The cause of the incident is still under investigation, the local disaster agency said in an Instagram post. Deadly fires are not uncommon in Indonesia.





In December last year, a blaze that was likely caused by a drone battery explosion tore through a seven-story building in Jakarta and killed at least 22 people, police said. In 2023, at least 13 people were killed in the country's east after an explosion at a nickel-processing plant.





The factory belongs to United Family Food, an Indonesian consumer goods company established in 1981. According to the company's website, it employs approximately 5,000 people, operates from its national headquarters and four international offices, and serves consumers across Indonesia.