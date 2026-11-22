Indian Youth Congress workers storm Meta office, warn of more protests

The accounts of IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib and national in-charge Manish Sharma were restricted by Meta.

HYDERABAD: A dispute over social media account restrictions escalated Friday when Telangana Youth Congress workers stormed Meta's office premises in Hyderabad, vandalizing property and smashing flower pots to protest restrictions imposed on accounts belonging to two Indian Youth Congress office-bearers.





The workers, led by Telangana Youth Congress president Jakkidi Shivacharan Reddy, barged into the building housing Meta's offices, carrying placards and chanting slogans as security guards and police struggled to stop them, according to footage released by the Indian Youth Congress's X account.





Protesters spray-painted anti-Meta slogans on walls outside the building housing the company's Mumbai office and clashed with security guards, while in Gurugram near New Delhi, Congress workers held banners reading "restore youth Congress accounts."





The accounts of IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib and national in-charge Manish Sharma were restricted by Meta, drawing sharp reactions from Congress leaders, NDTV reported.





The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday criticized the Congress over the incident, with BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sharing a video on X alleging that Youth Congress workers vandalized the Hyderabad office and flaunted the incident on social media.





"Congress is a party of goons!" Bhandari wrote. "Goons of Indian Youth Congress are not only vandalised and destroyed Meta's office in Hyderabad, & also are flaunting it on social media! ... Rahul Gandhi's party Congress is a party of goons! This is Congress Model: Vandalise offices of Private companies!"





The Indian Youth Congress posted warnings on X on Saturday that it would "storm your offices across the country and stage protests" unless the Instagram accounts of its leaders were restored.





Two such accounts were restored after Friday's protests, but thousands of accounts belonging to journalists, creators and influencers critical of the government remain restricted, said Manu Jain, who oversees social media for the youth group. Meta must explain how its algorithms restrict posts and must restore accounts taken down on government orders, Jain told Reuters.





India is Meta's largest market by users. The company declined to comment on Friday's demonstrations.





An opposition politician from Telangana criticized Congress workers over the vandalism, saying it had undermined Hyderabad's reputation as a safe destination for businesses.





The incident comes amid growing debate in India over potential risks to free speech from increasingly strict efforts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to remove social media content it objects to. Meta has said it restricts content in India to comply with local laws, while Modi's government says it orders content taken down only if it breaches local laws or can harm public safety or national security. Congress has long accused Meta and other social media platforms of curbing dissent online by removing accounts.





Reporters Without Borders has said the removal of journalistic content from social media has been on the rise in India this year, and free speech activists say a new government rule gives social media companies hardly any time to review and decide on takedown requests. In February, Modi's government ordered social media companies to take down unlawful content within three hours of being notified, tightening an earlier 36-hour timeline.





Meta disclosures show the company restricted more than 5.4 million posts or accounts in India under local laws in the first half of 2026, second only to Indonesia and up from about 70,000 in all of 2025. India's IT ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.