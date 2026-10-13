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Yemen claims 950 Houthi fighters killed in 1,879 ‘Dawn of Yemen’ operations

The military took steps to follow the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution to reduce risks to civilians.

Web Desk October 13, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Yemen claims 950 Houthi fighters killed

YEMEN: Yemeni armed forces say they killed about 950 Houthi fighters and destroyed and disabled 380 military vehicles and other assets during 1,879 operations under “Operation Dawn of Yemen,” using airstrikes, drones, artillery and ground-based weapons to target the group’s positions.


According to Arab media reports, Yemeni military spokesperson Col. Majid Al-Nazili said the campaign targeted Houthi military sites, defensive positions and supply networks.


Al-Nazili said preliminary estimates showed that about 950 Houthi fighters had been killed. He added that 380 military vehicles, logistical assets and other pieces of equipment had been destroyed or put out of service.


The spokesperson said the operations disrupted Houthi firing positions and weakened the group’s command-and-control systems and supply routes.


The targets included fortified positions, defensive installations, command centers, artillery and rocket-launcher sites, surveillance and intelligence facilities, reinforcement routes, weapons and ammunition depots, and military transportation and supply equipment, he said.


Al-Nazili also said airstrikes in Taiz targeted Houthi reinforcements and fighters moving toward front lines. According to his account, the strikes scattered Houthi forces and disrupted their efforts to reinforce positions and regroup.


The spokesperson said the operations were carried out in accordance with international humanitarian law. He said the military took steps to follow the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution to reduce risks to civilians and civilian property.


He added that military engineering teams were clearing landmines and explosive devices from recovered positions and nearby areas to make them safe for military personnel and civilians to return. The reported casualty and equipment figures were preliminary estimates provided by the Yemeni military spokesperson.

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