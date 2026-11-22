Hamza Ali Abbasi teases 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' as Pakistan's Netflix debut

The series based on Farhat Ishtiaq's 2013 Urdu-language novel of the same name.

The announcement has generated considerable buzz among Pakistani drama fans

Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has sent social media fans into a frenzy after announcing the upcoming Netflix series "Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo", which will premiere globally, marking a major milestone for Pakistan's entertainment industry.

Hamza Ali Abbasi revealed the release date and official poster through his Instagram post and stories, prompting an immediate wave of excitement, praise and anticipation from fans eager to see the star-studded production.





Based on Farhat Ishtiaq's 2013 Urdu-language novel of the same name, the series follows Sikandar, a Harvard law student who becomes a recluse after a life-changing incident.





His journey takes an unexpected turn when he meets Liza, a talented artist with a troubled past, in Italy. Their encounter leads both characters toward healing and self-discovery.





The series features an ensemble cast, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Aamina Sheikh, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana and Samina Ahmed.





Momina Duraid serves as the show's creator and showrunner, with production spanning locations in Italy, the United Kingdom and Pakistan.

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Sharing the announcement, Hamza Ali Abbasi wrote: "Three generations. Six love stories. One question: Is the love we carry enough?"





He added that Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, titled All the Love Our Hearts Carry for its international release, will premiere Dec. 4 exclusively on Netflix.





The announcement quickly attracted reactions from fans, with many celebrating Abbasi's return to the screen and expressing excitement about the series.





"Surprise of the year!" one fan commented, while another wrote, "Finally, the wait is over." Other reactions included "This is huge!" and "Can't wait for this one!"





One fan praised Hamza Ali Abbasi's performances, writing, "Hamza Abbasi in every role is pure perfection." Another viewer expressed anticipation, asking whether the series would be "a masterpiece like the book."





The announcement has generated considerable buzz among Pakistani drama fans. The project represents a significant step for Pakistan's entertainment industry, bringing a major Pakistani literary adaptation to a global streaming platform and introducing the country's storytelling and talent to international audiences.