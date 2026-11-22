Can vitamin B3 make your hair stronger, healthier and shinier?

Niacinamide has also gained attention for its potential role in reducing hair loss.

People should also avoid excessive heat styling and frequent use of curling irons

Niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3 found in hair care products, may help improve scalp health, reduce hair breakage and maintain moisture, offering a potential boost to people looking for stronger, healthier and shinier hair, according to dermatologists.





The water-soluble vitamin belongs to the B-complex family and plays an important role in several cellular functions in the body. Dermatologist Dr. Monika Bambro says niacinamide is increasingly used in hair care products, including shampoos and serums.





Niacinamide may help improve blood circulation in the scalp and reduce inflammation. It also helps maintain moisture in the hair, which can improve its flexibility and strength. Well-moisturized hair is generally less likely to become brittle and break.





The vitamin may also support the protein structure of hair, helping improve its strength and elasticity. Its anti-inflammatory properties may reduce scalp irritation, redness and itching, particularly when these symptoms are linked to dandruff or other skin conditions.





Niacinamide has also gained attention for its potential role in reducing hair loss. Some claims suggest it may help counter effects associated with dihydrotestosterone, or DHT, a hormone linked to certain types of hair loss.





However, there is not enough evidence to consider niacinamide a proven treatment for preventing hair loss. In addition to its potential scalp benefits, niacinamide may improve hair texture, making it appear smoother and shinier.





It may also benefit people who regularly color their hair by helping protect against environmental damage and maintain color vibrancy. Dermatologists recommend maintaining a regular hair care routine that includes washing and conditioning.





People should also avoid excessive heat styling and frequent use of curling irons, which can damage hair over time. Experts advise consulting a doctor before starting any new supplement to determine whether it is appropriate and safe.