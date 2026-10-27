Rats invade homes but simple steps can help drive them out

Eliminating water sources can also make a home less attractive to rodents.

Getting rid of rats requires more than catching the ones you see.

Rats can turn a clean home into a serious pest problem when they find easy access to food, water, and shelter, but homeowners can fight back with simple practical steps.





These persistent rodents can contaminate food, damage furniture and electrical wiring, and spread disease. The key to getting rid of rats is to eliminate what attracts them, block their entry points and use safe, effective methods to control an existing infestation.





Rats often settle in homes where food scraps, open garbage cans, clutter and small structural gaps provide everything they need to survive.





They may initially avoid people, but when food remains readily available, they can become increasingly comfortable exploring kitchens, storage areas, walls and other parts of a house.





One of the most effective ways to get rid of rats is to remove their food supply. Store cereal, flour, rice, sugar, snacks and other dry goods in tightly sealed, rodent-resistant containers.





Clean crumbs and spills immediately, wash dirty dishes promptly and avoid leaving food uncovered overnight. Keep trash in sturdy bins with secure lids, and dispose of garbage regularly.





Eliminating water sources can also make a home less attractive to rodents. Repair leaking faucets and pipes, dry wet areas and avoid leaving standing water in containers.





Check under sinks, behind appliances and around plumbing fixtures for leaks that could provide rats with a reliable water supply. Blocking entry points is essential because rats can squeeze through surprisingly small openings.





Seal holes with durable materials such as metal mesh and appropriate sealant, and install door sweeps to close gaps beneath exterior doors.





Traps can help eliminate rats already inside the home. Snap traps designed for rats are a practical option when placed along walls, behind appliances or near areas where droppings and gnaw marks have been found.





Keeping the home clean and reducing clutter can discourage rats from nesting. Remove piles of cardboard, paper, unused fabric and other materials that provide hiding places. Pay particular attention to basements, attics, garages, storage rooms and spaces beneath sinks.





Regularly inspect these areas for droppings, shredded materials and signs of gnawing. Rat droppings and urine can contaminate surfaces and expose people to harmful pathogens. Never sweep or vacuum droppings while they are dry, as this can release contaminated particles into the air.





Keep people and pets away from the affected area, ventilate it when appropriate, wear suitable protective equipment and thoroughly disinfect contaminated surfaces before cleaning up according to public health guidance.





Poison should not be the first choice for dealing with rats inside a home. Rodenticides can harm children, pets and wildlife if used incorrectly, and poisoned rats may die in inaccessible spaces, creating odor problems.





If bait is necessary, use only products approved for the intended setting and follow label instructions carefully. A professional pest control service can help determine the safest approach when the infestation is widespread or difficult to manage.





Seeing rats repeatedly, finding fresh droppings after cleaning or noticing new damage may indicate that the infestation is ongoing. Taking action early can prevent the problem from spreading.





Getting rid of rats requires more than catching the ones you see. If rats continue to appear despite these measures, professional pest control can help identify hidden nests and access points, reducing the likelihood of another infestation.