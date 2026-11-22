Government officers must now disclose their social media accounts, club memberships

Officers must also state whether any household member holds foreign nationality, residency or immigration status.





ISLAMABAD: Federal government officials in Pakistan's Basic Pay Scale 17 and above will be required to disclose their social media accounts, club memberships and foreign immigration status under a new digital Declaration of Assets system introduced by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), part of a broader push to strengthen transparency and accountability in public service.





The system, developed by the FBR at the initiative of the Establishment Division, digitizes the annual filing of declarations required under the Civil Servants (Conduct) Rules, 2026. It covers personal and service information, income, household expenditures, assets, liabilities and other disclosures, including details relating to spouses and dependents.





Under the new mechanism, officials must provide details of their social media accounts on platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (now X), along with their usernames or handles. They may also disclose accounts on other platforms.





The declaration further requires disclosure of club memberships held by officials or their dependents, including the club's name, membership number, type, paid or honorary, address and total annual expenditure.





Officials must also state whether any household member holds foreign nationality, residency or immigration status. If so, they must provide the individual's name, country, status, date of acquisition and basis of acquisition.





Details of private foreign travel by officials, their spouses or dependents, including countries visited, source of funds, travel period and approximate expenses, are also required.





The household expenditure statement will capture annual spending on utilities such as electricity, telephone or internet and gas, as well as children's education, club memberships, foreign travel and other expenses.





Asset declarations will cover immovable properties, bank accounts, investments, vehicles and precious possessions including gold and artwork. Officials must also disclose assets held under power of attorney, along with details of their legal owners.





Property information will include location, area, date and mode of acquisition, and cost at acquisition, while bank account details will include account title, bank and branch names, account number or IBAN, main source of deposits and balance as of June 30.





The system will require officials to declare outstanding liabilities, including departmental loans, bank loans, mortgages and credit card liabilities, along with creditors' names, outstanding amounts, purposes of loans and repayments made during the year.





It will automatically calculate net worth by deducting total liabilities from total assets, and any significant variation from the previous year will require a brief written explanation.





A public information summary will consolidate key details of each declaration, including personal and service information, immovable assets, bank accounts, investments, motor vehicles and foreign nationality or immigration status.





The declaration process will be completed through an online portal accessible via the FBR website. Officials will log in using their CNICs and passwords, with one-time passwords sent to their registered email addresses or mobile numbers for authentication. After completing the declaration, officials must provide digital consent confirming the information is true and complete, followed by OTP verification before final submission.





Once a declaration has been submitted for a financial period, officials will not be able to submit another for the same period. Any revision after submission will require permission from the relevant cadre administrator within 30 days of the last date of filing, according to the FBR.





The initiative is aimed at addressing governance vulnerabilities and strengthening accountability and integrity among senior federal public servants through digital filing and risk-based verification, in line with the Prime Minister's Economic Governance Reforms.