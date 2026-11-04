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Sugarcane dispute intensifies as Sindh farmers warn of Islamabad march

The farmers ultimatum puts pressure on the government to resolve the sugarcane pricing dispute.

Kafeel Ahmed November 04, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Sindh Abadgar Ittehad President Nawab Zubair Talpur urged authorities to take immediate action

KARACHI: Farmers in Sindh have given the provincial government ten days to announce an official sugarcane support price and order sugar mills to begin crushing operations, warning they will march to Islamabad if their demands are not met.


The Sindh Abadgar Ittehad and Kisan Ittehad issued the ultimatum during an emergency joint news conference at the Karachi Press Club.


They are demanding that the government set the sugarcane price at 650 rupees per maund (40 kilograms) and immediately order sugar mill owners to begin crushing operations.


Sindh Abadgar Ittehad President Nawab Zubair Talpur urged authorities to take immediate action, saying farmers could not afford further delays in the crushing season.


Meanwhile, Kisan Ittehad President Khalid Hussain Bath said the government had yet to issue an official notification announcing the sugarcane price or specify a date for the start of crushing operations, fueling frustration among growers.


He also alleged that imported wheat was substandard and accused the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) of corruption in wheat procurement.


Farmer leaders said they would announce their next course of action on Thursday evening, Nov. 4, 2026, including plans for a major gathering near the Sindh-Punjab border.


They will also decide whether to launch a march toward Islamabad if the government fails to address their concerns.


The farmers' ultimatum puts pressure on the government to resolve the sugarcane pricing dispute and begin crushing operations before tensions escalate into a wider protest.

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