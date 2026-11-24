How to get rid of musty smells from stored winter clothes

Even clothes that appear clean can develop unpleasant odours after being stored for a long period. The good news is that proper cleaning, ventilation and drying can help restore their fresh





Winter is approaching, and many people are taking their warm clothes out of storage. However, clothes kept in wardrobes or storage boxes for several months may develop a musty smell caused by moisture, poor ventilation and lingering sweat or dirt.





Even clothes that appear clean can develop unpleasant odours after being stored for a long period. The good news is that proper cleaning, ventilation and drying can help restore their freshness.





Why Do Winter Clothes Develop Unpleasant Smells?

Moisture and lack of ventilation are among the most common reasons winter clothes develop a musty smell.





When clothes are stored before they are completely dry, moisture can remain trapped in the fabric for extended periods, creating unpleasant odours and, in some cases, encouraging mould growth.





The same problem can occur when clothes are kept in plastic or vacuum-sealed bags without being thoroughly dried beforehand.





Poor air circulation inside wardrobes, damp storage spaces and leftover sweat or body oils can also contribute to unpleasant smells. Sometimes, detergent residues and dirt left in fabrics after washing combine with moisture, causing odours to develop over time.





How to Distinguish Between Musty Odours and Mould

Before cleaning stored clothes, it is important to inspect them carefully.





If clothes have only a mild stale smell and no visible stains, airing them outdoors or in a well-ventilated area may be enough to freshen them.





However, a strong musty smell or green, grey, black or white powdery patches may indicate mould growth.





If clothes smell strongly of dampness but show no visible signs of mould, washing them according to their care labels or seeking professional cleaning may help.





If unpleasant or sour smells persist after washing, check the washing machine as well. Dirt accumulated inside the machine or leaving wet clothes in it for too long may also contribute to the problem.





Avoid shaking, brushing or closely smelling clothes that appear to have mould. Check their care labels and consider consulting a professional cleaner. Extra precautions are necessary in households where people have asthma, allergies or respiratory conditions.





Simple Ways to Remove Musty Smells From Winter Clothes

Clothes with mild odours can sometimes be refreshed without washing.





Hang them in a well-ventilated area for several hours, preferably outdoors. Turn them inside out and open their pockets to allow air to reach hidden areas.





If outdoor ventilation is not possible, use a fan to improve air circulation indoors.





Some garments can also be refreshed with gentle steaming, provided their care labels allow it. However, make sure they are completely dry afterwards.





If the smell remains the following day, airing alone may not be sufficient. Washing or professional cleaning may be necessary, particularly for thick garments and jackets whose inner layers can retain moisture and odours.





How to Clean Cotton, Synthetic Fabrics and Knitwear

Before washing cotton, synthetic fabrics or everyday knitwear, check their care labels for recommended washing temperatures and instructions.





Use an appropriate detergent and the warmest water permitted for the fabric. Avoid using excessive detergent, as residue left behind can contribute to unpleasant smells.





Do not overload the washing machine, allowing water and detergent to circulate properly through the clothes.





Remove garments promptly after washing and dry them completely. Outdoor air-drying is preferable where possible. Alternatively, use a warm, well-ventilated room.





Avoid drying clothes directly on radiators, as this can increase moisture levels inside the room.





If the smell persists after washing, another wash may be considered, depending on the fabric and care instructions.





Some people use a small amount of white vinegar during washing, but it is not suitable for every fabric. Always check the garment's care instructions first and never mix vinegar with bleach.





Special Care for Wool, Cashmere and Delicate Fabrics

Wool and cashmere garments require extra care because hot water and aggressive washing can damage their shape and size.





If the smell is mild, airing the clothes in a well-ventilated place or using gentle steam, where permitted by the care label, may be sufficient.





If washing is necessary, use a detergent specifically designed for wool. Hand-wash the garment or use a washing machine's wool cycle only if the care label permits it.





Instead of twisting or wringing out excess water, place the garment in a clean towel and gently press it.





Dry wool and cashmere garments flat on a suitable surface, keeping them away from direct sunlight and excessive heat.





If unpleasant odours remain despite careful cleaning, consult a professional cleaner rather than repeatedly washing delicate garments.





Proper cleaning, thorough drying and adequate ventilation can help keep winter clothes fresh and ready to wear throughout the colder months.