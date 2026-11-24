NHS reveals six leg symptoms linked to high cholesterol

The most commonly reported symptom is pain while walking, according to the NHS.

A blood test can help identify high cholesterol, while early medical assessment can help detect circulation problems

LONDON: The United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS) has highlighted six warning signs in the legs that could indicate peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition linked to high cholesterol that can increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes.





High cholesterol, also known as hypercholesterolemia, occurs when excessive amounts of a fatty substance called cholesterol build up in the blood.





Although the condition usually causes no noticeable symptoms, it can gradually narrow or block arteries, restricting blood flow and increasing the risk of serious cardiovascular problems.





According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases claim nearly 18 million lives worldwide each year, making early detection and prevention essential.





The NHS describes high cholesterol as a silent condition because most people do not experience warning signs. The only reliable way to identify it is through a blood test.





However, certain changes in the legs and feet may indicate peripheral artery disease, which develops when fatty deposits build up in the arteries and reduce blood flow to the leg muscles.





The NHS identifies six possible warning signs of PAD:





1. Leg pain during activity: Cramping, aching or tiredness in the calves, thighs or buttocks while walking or exercising. The discomfort usually improves after a few minutes of rest.





2. Numbness or weakness: Tingling, pins and needles, heaviness or weakness in the legs or feet.





3. Cold feet: One foot or lower leg may feel noticeably colder than the other.





4. Skin color changes: The skin on the legs or feet may appear pale, bluish or unusually shiny.





5. Slow-healing wounds: Sores or open wounds on the feet, toes or lower legs may take longer than usual to heal or may not heal at all.





6. Hair loss and nail changes: Reduced hair growth on the legs and feet, along with slow-growing or brittle toenails, may also indicate poor circulation.





The most commonly reported symptom is pain while walking, according to the NHS. This discomfort can range from mild to severe and usually disappears after a few minutes of rest.





Although these symptoms may indicate PAD, they do not necessarily mean someone has high cholesterol. People experiencing persistent leg pain, unusual skin changes or slow-healing wounds should seek medical advice.





A blood test can help identify high cholesterol, while early medical assessment can help detect circulation problems and reduce the risk of serious complications.