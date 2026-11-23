Russia plans to launch nuclear-armed satellite this year: report

Western intelligence agencies, including Germany's foreign intelligence service BND and its armed forces, have exchanged information indicating that the satellite, named Sputnik-S.





FRANKFURT: Russia is preparing to launch a satellite armed with a nuclear weapon into space this year, according to a report by German media outlets citing intelligence assessments shared among NATO member states.





Western intelligence agencies, including Germany's foreign intelligence service BND and its armed forces, have exchanged information indicating that the satellite, named Sputnik-S, was assembled several years ago and is currently stationed in the Moscow region, broadcasters NDR and WDR and newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Monday.





Russia's embassy in Germany, the BND and NATO headquarters in Brussels did not immediately respond to requests for comment.





In 2024, Russia rejected claims by U.S. officials that Moscow was developing a weapon capable of destroying enemy satellites through a nuclear explosion in space.





U.S. officials have alleged that Russia has been developing a nuclear weapon for years that could potentially destroy entire satellite networks, including SpaceX's Starlink internet system, which Ukrainian forces have used during the war with Russia.





The reported development has raised concerns over the potential threat to satellite infrastructure and the wider security of space-based communications.





Earlier, at least 11 people were killed in a Russian attack on the Kyiv region, as Moscow and Kyiv continued exchanging missile and drone strikes, according to Ukrainian authorities.





Russia attacked the area of Dymer overnight, killing 11 people, the report said.





Authorities said a Russian drone strike the previous day partially destroyed a five-story residential building. Rescue teams recovered injured people from the rubble.





Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces targeted energy facilities and port infrastructure in the Ukrainian city of Izmail overnight.





In a separate development, a Ukrainian drone attack damaged an industrial facility in Russia’s Perm region, according to reports.