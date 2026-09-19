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Headlines
DG ISPR reaffirms Pakistan’s unconditional defense commitment to Saudi Arabia BTS headlines star-studded iHeartRadio music festival Two terrorists killed during Manghopir intelligence operation Trump’s White House ban targets CNN, Politico and MS NOW Asian Games 2026 open in Japan after 32 years Saudi Arabia sends danger alerts to residents in several cities Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions Security forces kill 11 terrorists in Balochistan US, Denmark reach deal to strengthen Greenland security Couple arrested with 580g hashish at Karachi airport Emily in Paris wraps filming on final season AI-generated false report puts Chinese ship in U.S. crosshairs ‘Food divorce’ spins separate dinner plates into a new relationship trend British hip-hop in mourning as Sway DaSafo dies at 44 in Ghana AI pioneer 'Yoshua Bengio' sparks alarm with call to ban AI self-improvement Brain-eating amoeba sparks fear after North Carolina teen dies following water splash Spain launches Ceuta beach sweep as police confront migrants Kohat police lines blast leaves 21 dead, 50 injured Malala Yousafzai’s Taylor Swift story buzzes as childhood singing sparks swiftie fandom Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package DG ISPR reaffirms Pakistan’s unconditional defense commitment to Saudi Arabia BTS headlines star-studded iHeartRadio music festival Two terrorists killed during Manghopir intelligence operation Trump’s White House ban targets CNN, Politico and MS NOW Asian Games 2026 open in Japan after 32 years Saudi Arabia sends danger alerts to residents in several cities Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions Security forces kill 11 terrorists in Balochistan US, Denmark reach deal to strengthen Greenland security Couple arrested with 580g hashish at Karachi airport Emily in Paris wraps filming on final season AI-generated false report puts Chinese ship in U.S. crosshairs ‘Food divorce’ spins separate dinner plates into a new relationship trend British hip-hop in mourning as Sway DaSafo dies at 44 in Ghana AI pioneer 'Yoshua Bengio' sparks alarm with call to ban AI self-improvement Brain-eating amoeba sparks fear after North Carolina teen dies following water splash Spain launches Ceuta beach sweep as police confront migrants Kohat police lines blast leaves 21 dead, 50 injured Malala Yousafzai’s Taylor Swift story buzzes as childhood singing sparks swiftie fandom Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package

Trump signs law opening door to 100% tariffs on China, India

The law, known as the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, does not immediately impose a 100% tariff on China or India.

Web Desk September 19, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has signed legislation expanding sanctions on Russia and Iran, giving his administration the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that are major buyers of Russian oil and natural gas, including China and India.

The law, known as the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, does not immediately impose a 100% tariff on China or India. Instead, it gives Trump the power to levy tariffs of up to 100% on the five largest purchasers of Russian oil or natural gas under specified conditions.

Reuters reported that the legislation allows such tariffs to be imposed within 30 days. The measure also targets Russia’s energy and defense sectors and its so-called shadow fleet of tankers used to circumvent Western sanctions.

China and India are among the largest buyers of Russian crude, making them potential targets under the new tariff authority.

The legislation also extends existing US sanctions on Iran and gives Washington additional powers to penalize entities and financial institutions accused of helping Russia evade sanctions.

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