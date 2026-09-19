UEFA, CONCACAF urge FIFA to give $10m to each member association

In a letter to Infantino, UEFA President and Concacaf President said FIFA was expected to have reserves of about $6 billion at the end of the 2023-26 financial cycle.

GENEVA: Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) have urged FIFA President Gianni Infantino to distribute at least $10 million to each of the governing body's 211 member associations from its financial reserves.

In a letter to Infantino, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin and Concacaf President Victor Montagliani said FIFA was expected to have reserves of about $6 billion at the end of the 2023-26 financial cycle, which they said would be more than sufficient to meet the organization's needs through the 2030 World Cup.

The two officials proposed that each of FIFA's 211 member associations receive at least $10 million during the 2027-30 period to be spent on football development and infrastructure.

The one-time distribution would cost FIFA about $2.11 billion.

The proposal comes days after Infantino's controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise plan was withdrawn following opposition from national football associations.

UEFA and CONCACAF also called for an independent review of FIFA's finances.

Meanwhile, English Football Association Chair Debbie Hewitt has called on FIFA to publish all documents related to the withdrawn plan.