Monday, September 14, 2026
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Monday, September 14, 2026
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Andy Burnham becomes first UK PM to run Great North Run Gabriel Guevara sets Instagram ablaze with head-turning F1 weekend look Alibaba, DHL team up to put AI at the heart of SME shipping Karachi airport extends vaccine deadline for Saudi-Bound travelers IHC bars state resources, orders ights protection during PTI March Scooter Braun eyes wedding bells with Sydney Sweeney as marriage rumors swirl Pakistan’s cost-of-living squeeze deepens as fuel and energy prices climb Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants Russia hits Ukrainian train after Former PM, European officials leave Justin and Hailey Bieber ignite fan bliss with playful 8th wedding anniversary sports bar date Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect Oil prices climb as Saudi Pipeline shutdown deepens supply concern Karachi weather stays hot, rain possible Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine Pakistan’s Prime Minister to meet Trump at UN General Assembly Andy Burnham becomes first UK PM to run Great North Run Gabriel Guevara sets Instagram ablaze with head-turning F1 weekend look Alibaba, DHL team up to put AI at the heart of SME shipping Karachi airport extends vaccine deadline for Saudi-Bound travelers IHC bars state resources, orders ights protection during PTI March Scooter Braun eyes wedding bells with Sydney Sweeney as marriage rumors swirl Pakistan’s cost-of-living squeeze deepens as fuel and energy prices climb Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants Russia hits Ukrainian train after Former PM, European officials leave Justin and Hailey Bieber ignite fan bliss with playful 8th wedding anniversary sports bar date Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect Oil prices climb as Saudi Pipeline shutdown deepens supply concern Karachi weather stays hot, rain possible Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine Pakistan’s Prime Minister to meet Trump at UN General Assembly

Haaland goal sparks VAR controversy as PGMOL admits mistake

Haaland scored in the 60th minute at Old Trafford, but the assistant referee initially ruled the goal offside.

Web Desk September 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

MANCHESTER: The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has acknowledged that VAR made an error in allowing Erling Haaland’s decisive goal during Manchester City’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Manchester United.

Haaland scored in the 60th minute at Old Trafford, but the assistant referee initially ruled the goal offside.

A VAR review subsequently determined that Haaland was onside and the goal was awarded, giving Manchester City a 1-0 victory.


According to PGMOL, however, VAR failed to properly consider the potential impact of Manchester City player Enzo Fernandez’s position on the play.

Fernandez was in an offside position and attempted to head the ball, although he did not make contact with it.

PGMOL said Fernandez’s position could have had an impact on the play and VAR should therefore have recommended an on-field review by the referee.

The refereeing body contacted Manchester United and described the decision as an “error of judgment.” It also said the incident would be reviewed again.

United head coach Michael Carrick expressed strong frustration with the decision, saying it was difficult to understand how the correct call was not made despite the number of officials and the technology available.

Earlier, Manchester City star Erling Haaland has spoken for the first time about his new hairstyle, saying he misses his trademark long hair but is enjoying the change.

According to international media reports, Haaland said it was time for a change and that he was enjoying his new look. The Norway international added that he hoped his hair would grow long again.

The striker also marked the occasion with a milestone on the pitch, scoring against Coventry City to reach 300 goals in his club career.

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