Monday, October 5, 2026
Watch Live
Monday, October 5, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
05-OCT-2026
PETROL
+2.10 PKR
Rs. 392.76/ltr
DIESEL
+0.30 PKR
Rs. 399.64/ltr
Headlines
OPEC+ holds oil production targets steady for November as Middle East War keeps output below quotas Makkah defence pact: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye to meet in Riyadh on regional security 'Bayeux Tapestry' frenzy grips British Museum as Normandy masterpiece draws hours-long crowds Families of martyred Somali crew members lash out at government Two cats make history as first documented cases of Marfan syndrome Angelina Jolie shines global spotlight on Gaza, holding a mirror to its harsh reality Attaullah Tarar hits out at PTI over shifting its stance on national issues Saba Qamar sets Dubai abuzz with glamorous new look Elon Musk sparks debate over replacing AI with SI Mohsin Naqvi says KP CM tried to derail government-opposition talks Dua Lipa and Shakira’s surprise Madrid duet sparks social media storm OPEC+ holds oil production targets steady for November as Middle East War keeps output below quotas Makkah defence pact: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye to meet in Riyadh on regional security 'Bayeux Tapestry' frenzy grips British Museum as Normandy masterpiece draws hours-long crowds Families of martyred Somali crew members lash out at government Two cats make history as first documented cases of Marfan syndrome Angelina Jolie shines global spotlight on Gaza, holding a mirror to its harsh reality Attaullah Tarar hits out at PTI over shifting its stance on national issues Saba Qamar sets Dubai abuzz with glamorous new look Elon Musk sparks debate over replacing AI with SI Mohsin Naqvi says KP CM tried to derail government-opposition talks Dua Lipa and Shakira’s surprise Madrid duet sparks social media storm

Security forces kill three terrorists in DI Khan

The operation comes a day after eight terrorists were killed in another intelligence-based operation in the district.

Web Desk October 05, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Security forces killed three Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Monday, the second such operation in the district in as many days.


The operation was launched after intelligence reports pointed to the presence of terrorists in the area, security sources said. The action is part of ongoing counterterrorism efforts under the Azm-e-Istehkam vision.


The latest operation followed a day after security forces killed eight terrorists in another intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan. Security sources said three key commanders were among those killed.


The back-to-back operations come as security forces step up action against militant groups in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where terrorist attacks have increased significantly in recent months.


Pakistan recorded 225 militant attacks across the country in September, the highest monthly figure in 12 years, according to data compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies. The figure was 13% higher than the 199 attacks recorded in August.


Militant violence rose for the third consecutive month, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan remaining among the worst-affected areas.


Pakistan has repeatedly called on Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities to prevent militant groups from using Afghan soil to carry out attacks in Pakistan. Islamabad says the issue remains unresolved despite several rounds of talks with Kabul.


Afghan authorities have rejected Pakistan’s allegations, while the presence and activities of militant groups along the border remain a major source of tension between the two countries.


Security forces continue to conduct intelligence-based operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as authorities seek to disrupt militant networks and prevent further attacks.

Recommended

Security forces kill seven militants in North Waziristan

Security forces kill seven militants in North Waziristan
11 militants killed in separate operations in KP, Balochistan

11 militants killed in separate operations in KP, Balochistan
Security forces intensify counterterrorism operations in KP, Balochistan

Security forces intensify counterterrorism operations in KP, Balochistan
Pakistan security forces kill 22 militants in Khyber IBO: ISPR

Pakistan security forces kill 22 militants in Khyber IBO: ISPR
Pakistan's security forces kill 21 'Fitna al-Khawarij' militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations

Pakistan's security forces kill 21 'Fitna al-Khawarij' militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations
Security forces kill four militants, including Afghan national, in Kurram operation

Security forces kill four militants, including Afghan national, in Kurram operation
Pakistan strikes Afghan hideouts, kills 22 terrorists

Pakistan strikes Afghan hideouts, kills 22 terrorists
Seven India-backed terrorists killed in KP, Balochistan operations

Seven India-backed terrorists killed in KP, Balochistan operations
Security forces eliminate eight militants in North Waziristan

Security forces eliminate eight militants in North Waziristan
Pakistan foils Afghan infiltration, responds to border fire

Pakistan foils Afghan infiltration, responds to border fire
13 militants neutralized in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa intelligence-based operations

13 militants neutralized in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa intelligence-based operations
Security forces eliminate four terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan IBO

Security forces eliminate four terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan IBO