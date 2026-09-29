Seven India-backed terrorists killed in KP, Balochistan operations

Two militants killed in Chagai after arson attack, while five others die in Bara operation

ISLAMABAD: Security forces killed seven India-backed terrorists in separate operations in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, disrupting militant activity in two provinces that have faced persistent security threats, according to security sources.





In Balochistan’s Chagai district, security forces killed two terrorists during an operation in the Nokcha area after militants allegedly set an empty water tanker on fire, the sources said.





The terrorists attempted to flee after setting the vehicle ablaze, prompting security forces to launch the operation, according to the sources.

The militants were also allegedly involved in arson attacks at several locations along the N-40 highway, they said.





The sources added that 11 members of Fitna al-Hindustan involved in similar acts of sabotage were killed on Aug. 31.





Security forces will continue operations against militants in Balochistan until the threat is eliminated, the sources said.





Separately, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Bara town of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing five terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij, according to security sources.





A large cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered from the militants, while their hideouts were destroyed during the operation, the sources said.





Security forces remain committed to countering militant activity and maintaining security across the country, according to the sources.





Pakistan has faced increased militant violence, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021. Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to prevent its territory from being used by militant groups for attacks inside Pakistan.





Pakistan maintains that Afghan Taliban authorities have failed to take effective action against groups responsible for attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians.