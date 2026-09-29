Pakistan face Philippines after 4-0 Thailand defeat

Both teams need a win to keep their Group B hopes alive

BANDUNG: Pakistan will look to bounce back from their 4-0 defeat to Thailand when they face the Philippines on Tuesday in a crucial FIFA ASEAN Cup Group B match in Bandung.





The Philippines also enter the game looking for their first points after a narrow 1-0 loss to Vietnam. With Thailand and Vietnam already winning their opening matches, both Pakistan and the Philippines need a result to keep their hopes of advancing alive.





The match will be played at Si Jalak Harupat Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m. local time, or 2 p.m. Pakistan time, according to FIFA.





Pakistan were competitive for much of the opening half against Thailand but struggled to contain the regional side after the first goal.





Goalkeeper Yousuf Butt kept Pakistan in the contest with several important saves, while Mohibullah and Ali Raza also made key defensive interventions during the opening stages.





Thailand broke the deadlock in the 31st minute when Teerasak Poeiphimai followed up after Butt saved Jude Soonsup-Bell’s header. Soonsup-Bell added a second goal before halftime, while Teerasak completed his brace in the second half. An own goal accounted for Thailand’s fourth.





Pakistan coach Nolberto Solano made three changes at halftime in an attempt to strengthen the attack. Pakistan showed more initiative after the break but could not find a way back into the game.





The Philippines also pushed Vietnam closely despite their 1-0 defeat. The team has since been strengthened by the return of several overseas-based players who were unavailable during the August ASEAN Championship.





The Philippine Football Federation said the tournament’s status during the FIFA international window allowed the team to call up several players from clubs abroad.

Pakistan are competing in Division 1 of the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup alongside Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam in Group B. Their final group match will be against Vietnam on Oct. 2.





The tournament follows a positive summer for Pakistan under Solano. The team went unbeaten at the Diamond Jubilee International Football Tournament in the Maldives and defeated Afghanistan in the final to win the title.





With both teams entering Tuesday’s match without a point, the Pakistan-Philippines clash could prove crucial to their chances of staying in contention for the next stage.