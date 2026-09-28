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Pakistan takes SCO helm as India returns to Islamabad for key regional talks

Pakistan's SCO National Coordinator, Dr. M. Faisal, is chairing the discussions.

Web Desk September 28, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Pakistan takes SCO helm

ISLAMABAD: India has returned to Islamabad for a major Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting, joining officials from member states as Pakistan begins its 2026-27 leadership of the regional group.


The three-day meeting opened on Monday, Sept. 28, and will run through Sept. 30, bringing national coordinators together to discuss the SCO's upcoming activities, cooperation plans and major events.


The meeting of the SCO Council of National Coordinators is the first such gathering held under Pakistan's chairmanship of the Council of Heads of State.

Pakistan's SCO National Coordinator, Dr. M. Faisal, is chairing the discussions, with national coordinators from member countries and representatives of the SCO Secretariat taking part.


India's participation has drawn particular attention, as an Indian delegation has arrived in Pakistan for the meeting. Indian officials are taking part under a senior official from the Ministry of External Affairs.


Recent reports said the participation marks an Indian delegation's led by Joint Secretary Alok Dimri return to Pakistan for an SCO-related meeting after nearly two years.


The officials are reviewing plans for Pakistan's yearlong SCO chairmanship and discussing preparations for upcoming meetings and events. They are also expected to address broader issues involving cooperation and coordination among member states.


Pakistan is leading the SCO under the theme “Turning vision into action along with connectivity, innovation and shared prosperity.” According to the Foreign Ministry, its priorities include stronger regional connectivity, greater innovation, expanded economic cooperation and closer people-to-people ties.


The Islamabad meeting is also part of preparations for several high-level SCO events planned during Pakistan's chairmanship. One of the biggest will be the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting, which Pakistan is scheduled to host in August 2027.


The current meeting gives member states an early opportunity to coordinate the organization's schedule and priorities under Pakistan's leadership. The discussions are expected to help shape activities leading up to next year's high-level summit in Islamabad.

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