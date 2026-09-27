Pakistan firmly rejects Afghan Taliban’s allegations over Nuristan violence

Pakistan rejects viral video as proof of involvement, calls Afghan claims unsubstantiated.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday, Sept. 27, rejected Afghan Taliban allegations linking Pakistani forces and intelligence agencies to violence in Afghanistan’s Nuristan province, calling the claims baseless and saying no evidence had been presented to support them.





The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said Pakistan had no involvement in the alleged clashes and rejected claims that its agencies recruited or trained former Afghan security personnel or supported Daesh and other militant groups operating in Afghanistan.





The ministry said the Afghan allegations provided no identities, documents, communications, forensic evidence, and independent verification to establish Pakistani involvement.

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The dispute followed a statement from Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry, which said its forces had killed 28 fighters and captured 32 others after an alleged group crossed into Nuristan from Pakistan. Afghan authorities said the group included Daesh members and former Afghan security personnel.





Pakistan also rejected a video circulating on social media as evidence of its involvement, saying the footage did not establish the claims made by Afghan authorities.





Islamabad instead pointed to reports from international organizations about militant groups operating inside Afghanistan and urged the Taliban authorities to take what it called credible and verifiable action against them.





The latest exchange comes amid growing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with both sides making competing claims over cross-border militancy and security. Pakistan has repeatedly called for Afghan territory not to be used for attacks against Pakistan.