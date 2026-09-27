Security forces kill more than 71 militants in Balochistan operations, ISPR says

Pakistan's military says Afghanistan-linked militants threaten national security.

QUETTA: Pakistan’s security forces killed more than 71 militants in several operations across Balochistan over 96 hours, the military said on Sunday, Sept. 27, as troops targeted militant hideouts in Quetta, Nushki and Mand and recovered weapons and explosives.





The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said the operations were carried out against groups it described as India-sponsored militants affiliated with Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan.





According to ISPR, the largest operation took place in the Shaban area of Quetta district, where intelligence agencies had identified several militant hideouts that the military said posed a threat to nearby residents.





Security forces launched the operation in the Ziarat and surrounding areas on Sept. 21 after receiving intelligence about the militants, ISPR said.





ISPR said 33 militants were killed in the initial fighting and that weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered. The military said the operation intensified during the following 72 hours, with another 23 militants killed. Security forces also cleared a large area as the operation continued.





ISPR said the clearance effort was still under way and would continue until the military determined that the threat had been eliminated. In a separate intelligence-based operation in Nushki district on Sept. 25, security forces killed 11 militants, according to ISPR.





Another six militants were killed during an operation in Mand, the military said. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the sites. ISPR also accused the Afghan Taliban government of allowing militant activity against Pakistan and claimed that India was supporting the groups.





The military said militant activity linked to groups operating from or connected to Afghanistan continues to threaten security and stability in Pakistan. Pakistan has repeatedly called on authorities in Kabul to prevent armed groups from using Afghan territory to launch attacks inside Pakistan.





Islamabad has also accused the Afghan Taliban government of failing to take sufficient action against groups it says are responsible for attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians.





The security operations come as Pakistan continues to face militant violence, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The military said its counterterrorism campaign would continue, with security and law enforcement agencies working to prevent further attacks and dismantle militant networks.