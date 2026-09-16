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Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir meets 'Power US' delegation to discuss defense technology Pakistan’s IT exports surge 17% to $394 million in August 2026 Pakistan's 11,600 private Hajj pilgrims secure seats through official portal PM Shehbaz Sharif vows Pakistan’s support after Houthi drone intercept near Makkah Maluma sparks fan fever as he welcomes second baby boy with girlfriend Susana Gomez LinkedIn data shows who’s cashing in on the AI hiring boom Lebanon seeks security deal with Israel as Joseph Aoun pushes Hezbollah disarmament Trump administration enacts new sanctions on South Africa London mayor Sadiq Khan joins House of Lords DG ISPR says Makkah pact is not against any country Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca Lionel Messi named in Argentina squad for farewell match Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft Stray Kids make K-Pop history with Brazil festival debut Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca PM Shehbaz Sharif orders SMEDA to draft comprehensive plan for SME financing Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir meets 'Power US' delegation to discuss defense technology Pakistan’s IT exports surge 17% to $394 million in August 2026 Pakistan's 11,600 private Hajj pilgrims secure seats through official portal PM Shehbaz Sharif vows Pakistan’s support after Houthi drone intercept near Makkah Maluma sparks fan fever as he welcomes second baby boy with girlfriend Susana Gomez LinkedIn data shows who’s cashing in on the AI hiring boom Lebanon seeks security deal with Israel as Joseph Aoun pushes Hezbollah disarmament Trump administration enacts new sanctions on South Africa London mayor Sadiq Khan joins House of Lords DG ISPR says Makkah pact is not against any country Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca Lionel Messi named in Argentina squad for farewell match Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft Stray Kids make K-Pop history with Brazil festival debut Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca PM Shehbaz Sharif orders SMEDA to draft comprehensive plan for SME financing

Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir meets 'Power US' delegation to discuss defense technology

The delegation was led by company representative Robert Brett Velikovich, ISPR said.

Web Desk September 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir meets 'Power US' delegation

RAWALPINDI: Field Marshal Asim Munir met with a delegation from U.S.-based company "Power US" at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi to discuss defense technology, military procurement and opportunities to expand cooperation between Pakistan and the American company, the military’s media wing said.


According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting focused on matters of mutual interest and changing trends in defense technology. Field Marshal Asim Munir highlighted the importance of technological innovation and advanced solutions in strengthening national security and resilience.


The delegation was led by company representative Robert Brett Velikovich, ISPR said. The sides also discussed potential cooperation in defense procurement, production and capability development. The meeting also highlighted interest in strengthening ties between Pakistan and the U.S. company in areas of mutual interest, according to the military’s statement.

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