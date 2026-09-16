Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir meets 'Power US' delegation to discuss defense technology

The delegation was led by company representative Robert Brett Velikovich, ISPR said.

RAWALPINDI: Field Marshal Asim Munir met with a delegation from U.S.-based company "Power US" at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi to discuss defense technology, military procurement and opportunities to expand cooperation between Pakistan and the American company, the military’s media wing said.





According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting focused on matters of mutual interest and changing trends in defense technology. Field Marshal Asim Munir highlighted the importance of technological innovation and advanced solutions in strengthening national security and resilience.





The delegation was led by company representative Robert Brett Velikovich, ISPR said. The sides also discussed potential cooperation in defense procurement, production and capability development. The meeting also highlighted interest in strengthening ties between Pakistan and the U.S. company in areas of mutual interest, according to the military’s statement.