Islamabad police prohibits social media use by officers, constables

Under the policy, police personnel of all ranks will be prohibited from using social media.

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police has imposed a ban on social media use by all officers and personnel as part of a new social media policy approved by the inspector general of police.

Under the policy, police personnel of all ranks will be prohibited from using social media. Officers and personnel will also be barred from making videos or taking photographs while wearing police uniforms.

The policy prohibits the use of police uniforms for personal publicity, fame or glamour. Personnel could face disciplinary action for making videos in uniform at government vehicles, offices or private places.

Police personnel will also be prohibited from giving statements to the media, speaking at public forums or writing articles without prior authorization.

According to police, personnel cannot express their personal political or religious views on social media. They are also barred from sharing departmental or confidential documents, photographs and other official information online.

Even the promotion of positive activities of the police department on social media will require prior approval from the deputy inspector general of police (DIG) headquarters.

The police said information about official police activities would only be released through the Capital Police Officer’s (CPO) public relations branch.

Unit heads will be responsible for monitoring the social media activities of their personnel, according to the policy.

Police officials found violating the new policy will face departmental action.

The policy has been approved by the Islamabad inspector general of police and has come into effect immediately.