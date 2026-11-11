Spain urges TikTok to suspend services amid child safety scandal

The investigation was conducted by Spanish fact-checking organisation Maldita.es, which monitored TikTok for 35 days during September and October.

MADRID: Spain is considering suspending TikTok's operations in the country after an independent investigation uncovered thousands of accounts suspected of sharing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on the social media platform.





Spanish authorities have asked the country's data protection agency to consider temporarily suspending the platform following findings that more than 1,000 videos containing child sexual abuse material had accumulated around 48 million views.





The investigation was conducted by Spanish fact-checking organisation Maldita.es, which monitored TikTok for 35 days during September and October.





The probe identified more than 20,000 profiles suspected of being linked to paedophilia, including approximately 7,000 accounts based in Spain.





Researchers also raised concerns over TikTok's response to reports of abusive content, saying several accounts and videos remained accessible long after being flagged to the platform.





Spain seeks criminal investigation into TikTok

Following the findings, Spain's Ministry of Youth and Children, led by Minister Sira Rego, formally asked state prosecutors to launch a criminal investigation into TikTok.





The government is also exploring the possibility of temporarily suspending the platform's services in Spain, citing concerns over child protection and online safety.





Rego said she had urged TikTok to voluntarily suspend its services and called for an urgent meeting with the company's leadership to address the findings.





The potential suspension comes amid growing scrutiny of social media platforms over their responsibility to prevent the circulation of child sexual abuse material and protect young users online.