Karachi braces for protest rallies, tightened security Sunday

JUI changes route and time; nationalist groups, ANP and MQM also plan gatherings as police deploy heavily in red zone









KARACHI: Multiple political and nationalist parties planned protest rallies and gatherings across Karachi on Sunday, prompting authorities to tighten security and issue a traffic plan, police officials said.





Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) changed the time and route of its protest demonstration because of rallies planned by nationalist organizations, and will now protest at Guru Mandir instead of the Press Club at 2 p.m., the party said. JUI said the demonstration is against the assassination of its leaders and that rallies would be held from across Karachi.





The Rahbar Committee of nationalist organizations planned to take out a rally from Empress Market to the Press Club, while the Wahdat Sindh rally was set to start from Sachal Goth in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The Awami National Party (ANP) planned a rally on Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan in Central District.





MQM planned a general workers' meeting in Korangi, where Mustafa Kamal and other leaders were scheduled to address participants.





Police officials said a security and traffic plan had been made for the day. A heavy police force will be deployed in the red zone to deal with any emergency, and strict security arrangements will be made in and around the Press Club, the officials said. District-level police have been instructed to maintain law and order during the protests.