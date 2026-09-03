PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned of more rain across northern Pakistan, with heavy downpours posing a risk of flooding and landslides through Friday.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned of more rain across northern Pakistan, with heavy downpours posing a risk of flooding and landslides through Friday.

The PMD said rain, wind and thunderstorms are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeastern Punjab, the Pothohar region, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, with isolated heavy rainfall possible during the evening and night.

The department warned that heavy rainfall during the nights of Sept. 3 and 4 could cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, as well as Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Sialkot.

Heavy rain could also trigger flash flooding in local streams and nullahs in Kashmir, Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and the Pothohar region. The PMD also cautioned that landslides could occur in hilly areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir.

The warning comes as Islamabad and Rawalpindi experience intermittent rain for a second consecutive day. Water and Sanitation Agency, or WASA, teams have been deployed in low-lying areas to manage drainage and respond to water accumulation.

In Rawalpindi, rainwater could not be drained from Jamia Girls Higher Secondary School, causing difficulties for students and disrupting teaching activities.

In Islamabad and adjoining areas, partly cloudy weather with rain, wind and thunderstorms is expected, with isolated heavy rainfall possible during the night.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain and thunderstorms are expected in Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Battagram, Buner, Nowshera, Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Malakand, Mohmand, Khyber, Bajaur, Kohat, Parachinar and adjoining areas. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely during the evening and night.

Most districts in Punjab will remain hot and humid. However, rain, wind and thunderstorms are expected in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat and adjoining areas, with isolated heavy rainfall possible during the night.

Sindh will remain hot and humid, while partly cloudy conditions with a chance of drizzle are expected in coastal areas, including Karachi. Balochistan will also remain hot and humid in most districts, with partly cloudy conditions expected along the coast.

Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to remain partly cloudy, with rain, wind and thunderstorms in several areas. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Kashmir.

During the past 24 hours, rain and thunderstorms were recorded in Islamabad, the Pothohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, with heavy rainfall reported at isolated locations. Hot and humid weather prevailed in southern parts of the country.

Islamabad's Saidpur recorded the highest rainfall at 45 millimeters, followed by Islamabad City with 28 mm and the airport with 12 mm. Saidu Sharif received 35 mm, while Rawalpindi's New Kattarian recorded 13 mm and Shamsabad received 12 mm.

Dalbandin and Nokkundi recorded the highest maximum temperature at 43 degrees Celsius, while Sibi, Bhakkar and Dadu reached 41 C.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded were 21-33 C in Islamabad, 27-36 C in Lahore, 26-33 C in Karachi, 25-35 C in Peshawar, 20-37 C in Quetta, 19-33 C in Gilgit, 22-36 C in Muzaffarabad, 15-26 C in Skardu, 14-23 C in Murree, 28-39 C in Faisalabad and 27-38 C in Multan.

With more rain expected through Thursday night and Friday, residents in low-lying and hilly areas are advised to remain alert, particularly in areas vulnerable to flooding, water accumulation and landslides.