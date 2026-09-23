Wednesday, September 23, 2026
Watch Live
Wednesday, September 23, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
21-SEP-2026
PETROL
-1.70 PKR
Rs. 392.05/ltr
DIESEL
-3.12 PKR
Rs. 418.96/ltr
Headlines
Punjab boards announce Intermediate Part-II results 2026 PM appoints Hamza Farrukh as Pakistan Climate Change Authority chair Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards foil smuggling bid in Pishukan Saudi Arabia marks 96th National Day, highlights close Pakistan-Saudi partnership Pindiz owner warns of PSL exit over Rizwan Trump meets Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez on UNGA sidelines Shehbaz meets Bill Gates, reaffirms push to eradicate polio ADB forecasts Pakistan growth at 3.7% for FY2027, warns of middle east risks Prime Minister Shehbaz and DPM Dar ramp up diplomacy at UN General Assembly US F-16 crashes near German air base after training exercise Pakistan foils Afghan infiltration, responds to border fire Field Marshal Asim Munir discusses defence ties with France Nazanin Mandi engaged to Michael Gilroy after fairytale proposal Kevin Jonas melts hearts at Danielle’s 40th birthday celebration Y chromosome loss in men may create hidden pathway for cancer, study finds Snapchat turns chat messages into songs with new AI tools for Lens+ users Punjab boards announce Intermediate Part-II results 2026 PM appoints Hamza Farrukh as Pakistan Climate Change Authority chair Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards foil smuggling bid in Pishukan Saudi Arabia marks 96th National Day, highlights close Pakistan-Saudi partnership Pindiz owner warns of PSL exit over Rizwan Trump meets Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez on UNGA sidelines Shehbaz meets Bill Gates, reaffirms push to eradicate polio ADB forecasts Pakistan growth at 3.7% for FY2027, warns of middle east risks Prime Minister Shehbaz and DPM Dar ramp up diplomacy at UN General Assembly US F-16 crashes near German air base after training exercise Pakistan foils Afghan infiltration, responds to border fire Field Marshal Asim Munir discusses defence ties with France Nazanin Mandi engaged to Michael Gilroy after fairytale proposal Kevin Jonas melts hearts at Danielle’s 40th birthday celebration Y chromosome loss in men may create hidden pathway for cancer, study finds Snapchat turns chat messages into songs with new AI tools for Lens+ users

Punjab boards announce Intermediate Part-II results 2026

More than 123,000 students pass the exams, with the overall success rate exceeding 64%.

Web Desk September 23, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Intermediate Part-II

LAHORE: More than 123,000 students have passed Punjab’s Intermediate Part-II annual examinations, with the overall success rate exceeding 64% as education authorities announced the results in Lahore.


A total of 189,373 candidates appeared for the examinations, of whom 123,060 were declared successful, while more than 66,000 candidates failed.


The results were announced by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore for students enrolled in FA, FSc, ICS and I.Com programs. Students can check their individual results through the Lahore Board’s official website.


Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat attended the results ceremony as the chief guest. Examination Task Force Chairman Muzammil Mahmood, Lahore Board Chairman Badr Salam and Controller of Examinations Touseef ur Rehman were also present.


Speaking at the ceremony, Hayat said the elimination of cheating networks from board examinations had helped ensure greater transparency in the examination process. He said cheating was common in examinations before 2024 and alleged that examiners previously managed to secure duties of their choice.


The position holders also credited their colleges for playing an important role in their academic success.


The two top position holders were awarded laptops, while all other position holders received cash prizes of Rs100,000 each along with medals.


Intermediate Part-II results were also announced by education boards across Punjab, including Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan.


The results mark an important academic milestone for students preparing to apply for admission to universities and professional institutions.

Recommended

Pakistan’s major cities face high climate risk, AlphaGeo report finds

Pakistan’s major cities face high climate risk, AlphaGeo report finds
At least 14 children killed in Lahore tuition center roof collapse

At least 14 children killed in Lahore tuition center roof collapse
Lahore, Faisalabad could become among world’s hottest cities by 2050

Lahore, Faisalabad could become among world’s hottest cities by 2050
Senior politician Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khosa passes away at 91

Senior politician Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khosa passes away at 91
Basant 2026: Three-day festival concluded with energy, colors, hope and peace

Basant 2026: Three-day festival concluded with energy, colors, hope and peace
Maryam Nawaz cancels her Basant activities after deadly blast

Maryam Nawaz cancels her Basant activities after deadly blast
Gas leakage explosion injures eight in Lahore

Gas leakage explosion injures eight in Lahore
Second suicide attempt reported at private university in Lahore

Second suicide attempt reported at private university in Lahore
CTD Punjab arrests 12 terrorists linked to Indian spy agency

CTD Punjab arrests 12 terrorists linked to Indian spy agency
Smog crisis deepens in Punjab with Lahore at top

Smog crisis deepens in Punjab with Lahore at top
Lahore's air quality steadily improving; positive impact of fast-track anti-smog policy emerges

Lahore's air quality steadily improving; positive impact of fast-track anti-smog policy emerges
New school timings announced for Lahore

New school timings announced for Lahore