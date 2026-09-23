Saudi Arabia marks 96th National Day, highlights close Pakistan-Saudi partnership

Zardari congratulates the kingdom and underscores cooperation in defense, security and other areas.

Saudi Arabia is celebrating its 96th National Day on Wednesday, Sept. 23, with nationwide festivities as the Kingdom reflects on its history of unification and a decade of economic and social transformation, while Pakistan highlights its longstanding strategic partnership with Riyadh.





The National Day commemorates Sept. 23, 1932, when King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud proclaimed the unification of the country as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This year’s celebrations are being held under the theme “Our Pride Is in Our Nature,” reflecting values including courage, vision, authenticity, determination, generosity and hospitality.





Pakistan-Saudi strategic partnership





President Asif Ali Zardari congratulated Saudi Arabia and its leadership on the occasion, emphasizing the longstanding relationship between the two countries.





In messages to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Zardari described Pakistan-Saudi relations as rooted in shared faith, history, friendship, mutual trust and solidarity.





He said the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement and the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement have added a new dimension to the bilateral partnership and described the agreements as important milestones that could contribute to regional peace, stability and security.





Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have maintained defense and security cooperation for decades, including military training, strategic coordination and other forms of mutual support.





Zardari also highlighted cooperation between the two countries at bilateral, regional and international forums. He expressed confidence that the relationship would expand across areas of mutual interest and invited Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit Pakistan.





Nationwide celebrations





Saudi Arabia’s National Day program includes airshows, naval displays, military parades and fireworks across the Kingdom.





The celebrations began in Jeddah with a three-day airshow featuring the Royal Saudi Air Force and Saudi Falcons aerobatic team, along with aircraft operated by Saudia and flyadeal.





Riyadh is hosting the main National Day events on Sept. 22 and 23, including a Royal Guard procession, military band performances and helicopter formations by the Ministry of National Guard.





The aerial program also includes participation from Security Aviation and Riyadh Air, while the Royal Saudi Land Forces, Border Guard and Aviation Club are presenting dedicated displays at the event site in Malham.





In Jeddah, the Royal Saudi Naval Forces are staging displays along the Red Sea coast, while the Border Guard is holding land and maritime parades at ROSHN Waterfront.





Events are also taking place in Yanbu, Abha and Al-Birk. Further airshows are scheduled in the Eastern Province on Sept. 26 and 27.





Fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m. on Sept. 23 in Riyadh, Al-Khobar, Madinah, Jeddah, Hail, Arar, Al-Baha, Tabuk and Buraidah.





National Day offers across the Kingdom





Businesses across Saudi Arabia are also marking the occasion with special dining, entertainment, shopping and hotel offers.





Café Boulud at Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh is offering National Day set menus starting at SAR 96 for breakfast, with lunch at SAR 196 and dinner at SAR 296.

Fairmont Ramla Riyadh is offering festive stays that include traditional music, decorations, breakfast and a SAR 300 gift voucher for use at hotel outlets. The offer covers stays from Sept. 20 to 27.





Bob’s Famous is offering an arcade package for SAR 40, with a SAR 96 option that also includes bowling.





P.F. Chang’s is offering a limited-time menu inspired by Saudi Arabia’s national colors, with selected dishes and drinks available throughout September. Aura members can also receive a 10% discount.





Ibraq is offering perfumes from SAR 96, while box collections start at SAR 196.





For families, Billy Beez is offering a full day of games, competitions, face painting and a snack for SAR 96 throughout September.





Obaya Lounge and Tonic Bar is offering a limited-edition drink inspired by the Kingdom’s colors, served with dessert.





Applebee’s is offering a meal package for SAR 96 from Sept. 20 to 30, with additional prize opportunities on selected evenings.





At Rowley’s Steak & Frites, customers can get a striploin steak for SAR 96 with unlimited fries, salad and a choice of sauce. The first 96 visitors arriving at 9:06 a.m. on National Day can also receive a voucher for a complimentary Power Lunch for two.





Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is offering a National Day retreat featuring a private villa, breakfast for two, a special dinner, a replenished minibar and activities including stargazing, mangrove exploration, wellness sessions and cultural entertainment.





UAE joins National Day celebrations





The United Arab Emirates is also marking Saudi Arabia’s National Day, reflecting the close relationship between the two Gulf countries.





Bilateral non-oil trade between the UAE and Saudi Arabia exceeded AED 107 billion in the first half of 2026, an increase of nearly 18% from the same period last year. For all of 2025, non-oil trade stood at about AED 206 billion.





Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation has also strengthened its regional economic role, with tourism, investment and non-oil industries becoming increasingly important to the Kingdom’s growth.





Vision 2030 drives economic transformation





Saudi Arabia’s National Day comes as the Kingdom continues its economic diversification program under Vision 2030.





The strategy has focused on reducing dependence on oil, attracting investment and expanding sectors including tourism, technology, artificial intelligence, energy, entertainment, culture, sports, manufacturing and logistics.





Saudi Arabia’s GDP increased from about SR2.6 trillion in 2020 to SR4.7 trillion in 2024, according to the figures provided, reflecting expansion across oil and non-oil activities.





Tourism has become a major contributor to the economy. The Kingdom received about 116 million domestic and international tourists in 2024, generating approximately SR283.8 billion in spending. Visitor numbers increased to about 123 million in 2025, while tourism spending rose to around SR304 billion.





The economy is projected to reach about SR5 trillion in 2026, with further growth projected for 2027 and 2028.





Digital economy and foreign investment





The digital economy has also expanded as Saudi Arabia invests in telecommunications, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, fintech and e-commerce.

Its contribution to GDP increased from 15.6% in 2023 to 16% in 2024, according to the figures provided.





Foreign investment has become another key part of the transformation. Foreign direct investment inflows increased by 24.2% in 2024 to SR119.2 billion, supported by regulatory reforms, investment incentives, major development projects and the expansion of the domestic market.





More than 780 multinational companies have also established regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia, mainly in Riyadh.





Manufacturing and mining expansion





Industrial and mining sectors are playing a growing role in efforts to diversify the Kingdom’s productive base, localize supply chains and increase non-oil exports.

The number of factories rose from about 7,200 in 2019 to 14,228 by June 2026, while mining licenses reached 3,215.





Saudi Arabia has identified more than 45 mineral resources, including gold, copper, phosphate, bauxite, zinc and uranium. Their estimated value has risen to approximately SR9.4 trillion, highlighting the potential of the sector to attract investment and support downstream industries.





Jobs and Women’s participation





Labor-market changes have also accompanied the economic transformation.





Unemployment among Saudi nationals fell from 12.8% in 2018 to 6.4% in the first quarter of 2026, according to the figures provided, below the original Vision 2030 target of 7%.





Saudi women’s labor-force participation reached 34.5%, exceeding the original target of 30%.





The changes have been supported by labor-market reforms, education and vocational training initiatives, and programs aimed at expanding women’s access to employment, entrepreneurship and leadership opportunities.





PIF at center of investment strategy





The Public Investment Fund has become a central part of Saudi Arabia’s diversification strategy, investing in sectors ranging from tourism and technology to renewable energy, mining, entertainment and advanced manufacturing.





PIF managed about SR3.4 trillion in assets in 2025, compared with SR500 billion in 2015. Its cumulative domestic investment exceeded SR746 billion between 2021 and 2025, while its activities contributed about 11% of the Kingdom’s non-oil GDP in 2025.





These investments have supported the development of strategic industries, private-sector participation and employment as Saudi Arabia seeks to build a more diversified economy.





Saudi Arabia’s 96th National Day comes as the Kingdom celebrates both its history and an ongoing transformation.





From tourism and technology to manufacturing, mining, investment and labor-market reforms, Vision 2030 has reshaped several parts of the Saudi economy over the past decade.





The National Day also highlights Saudi Arabia’s expanding international partnerships, including its longstanding relationship with Pakistan, where defense and strategic cooperation have gained additional importance through recent agreements.