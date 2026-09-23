US F-16 crashes near German air base after training exercise

Pilot ejects safely and receives medical treatment as authorities investigate the cause of the crash.

BERLIN: A U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed Tuesday near Spangdahlem Air Base in western Germany, injuring the pilot and prompting an emergency response as authorities investigate the cause of the accident.





The F-16, assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, crashed at about 2:30 p.m. local time while returning to the base after a training exercise, military officials said. The pilot ejected safely and was taken for medical treatment.





“The pilot ejected safely and is receiving medical care,” the 52nd Fighter Wing said in a statement. The wing said the cause of the crash remains under investigation and that additional information would be released as it becomes available.





The training exercise involved four F-16s. According to German air traffic control authorities, two aircraft were returning to Spangdahlem when one crashed. The other three aircraft diverted to Ramstein Air Base and landed safely.





German emergency services were dispatched to the crash site, including fire and disaster-response units from the Eifelkreis Bitburg-Prüm district. Local authorities said one person was injured but did not provide further details.





Residents in nearby areas reported seeing a large column of black smoke following the crash. German media also reported that the aircraft was destroyed in the accident.

The identity of the pilot and the extent of the injuries have not been released. Officials have not reported any injuries among people on the ground.





The crash occurred near Spangdahlem Air Base in Rhineland-Palatinate, about 30 kilometers north of Trier. The base is home to the 52nd Fighter Wing, which operates F-16 fighter jets as part of the U.S. military presence in Europe.





The 52nd Fighter Wing said German emergency responders assisted at the scene and offered continued support during the investigation.





The crash comes amid a broader U.S. military presence in Germany, with Spangdahlem and nearby Ramstein Air Base serving as key installations for American air operations in Europe.





Authorities have not yet said what caused the fighter jet to crash. The investigation is ongoing.