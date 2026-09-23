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Prime Minister Shehbaz and DPM Dar ramp up diplomacy at UN General Assembly

Pakistan courts Kenyan, Kuwaiti investment as Dar flags Afghan terror threat

Web Desk September 23, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar intensified Pakistan's diplomatic outreach at the 81st U.N. General Assembly, meeting with world leaders and pressing concerns over regional security, bilateral cooperation and Afghanistan's role in harboring terrorist groups.

Sharif met with the leaders of Kenya and Kuwait on the sidelines of the high-level segment and held informal talks with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, according to a statement from his office.


Kenya Talks Focus on Trade, Investment

In his meeting with Kenyan President William Ruto, Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. The two leaders reviewed relations and expressed satisfaction with their progress.

Sharif called for expanded cooperation in politics, trade, investment, defense, education and people-to-people contacts. He identified pharmaceuticals, textiles, surgical instruments and agriculture as sectors with potential for increased trade and investment, and invited Kenyan investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan, including its Special Economic Zones.

The prime minister also expressed Pakistan's interest in closer engagement with the East African Community and urged greater contact between the two countries' business communities.

Ruto appreciated Pakistan's role in mediating the recent crisis in West Asia and the Gulf region. The two leaders discussed sustainable development, peace and international security, agreeing to make greater use of existing mechanisms including Bilateral Political Consultations and the Joint Ministerial Commission.

Kuwait Engagement

Sharif also met Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, reaffirming Pakistan's close relations with Kuwait.

The two sides discussed expanding cooperation in trade, investment, energy and human resource development, and exchanged views on regional and international issues, stressing the importance of peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

In separate informal meetings, Sharif discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest with Stocker and Mohamud.


Dar Raises Afghanistan Security Concerns

At a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Contact Group on Afghanistan, Dar called for concrete and verifiable measures to prevent Afghan territory from being used for terrorism against neighboring countries, particularly Pakistan.

Dar voiced concern over the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan and recalled Pakistan's sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. He cited a recent terrorist attack in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which killed civilians and injured scores of people, saying the incident underscored the threat posed by terrorism emanating from the region.

He called on the Afghan Taliban to fulfill Afghanistan's international obligations, stop support for terrorist groups, promote inclusive governance and facilitate the resettlement and integration of Afghan returnees.

Dar also called for the lifting of restrictions on women and girls in Afghanistan, saying they were contrary to Islamic principles and the norms of Muslim societies. He urged the international community to provide adequate funding to meet Afghanistan's humanitarian needs and support its socio-economic development.

The deputy prime minister reiterated Pakistan's support for a stable and prosperous Afghanistan at peace with itself and its neighbors.

Dar Meets Kuwaiti Counterpart

Dar also met Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on the sidelines of the UNGA.

The two ministers reviewed bilateral relations and welcomed continued high-level contacts between Pakistan and Kuwait, reaffirming their commitment to expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

They discussed regional and international issues, including the situation in the Middle East, and stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving outstanding issues and promoting regional peace and stability.

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