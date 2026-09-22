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Field Marshal Asim Munir discusses defence ties with France Nazanin Mandi engaged to Michael Gilroy after fairytale proposal Kevin Jonas melts hearts at Danielle’s 40th birthday celebration Y chromosome loss in men may create hidden pathway for cancer, study finds Snapchat turns chat messages into songs with new AI tools for Lens+ users Viral flag star 'Omar Aliyev' sparks buzz with debut song in Kazakhstan 11 hurt as teen opens fire outside Türkiye high school in Turgutlu Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne sparks buzz with art business launch Nushki attack leaves two policemen martyred while protecting polio team in Balochistan Pakistan-Japan FMs get fresh bilateral boost for stronger trade and IT ties at UNGA At UNGA Bilal Bin Saqib pitches AI and tokenization as engines of financial inclusion Trump applauds Mamdani after finding common ground in New York meeting Pakistan secure women’s cricket bronze in Asian Games Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328 Oil Prices rise as markets watch US-Iran diplomacy Pakistan, Saudi Arabia waive visas for diplomatic, official passports UK approves defensive air support for Saudi Arabia CNN, Politico, MS NOW sue over Trump White House ban G7 urges Iran to stop supporting Yemen’s Houthis Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik make Khai’s sixth birthday special Field Marshal Asim Munir discusses defence ties with France Nazanin Mandi engaged to Michael Gilroy after fairytale proposal Kevin Jonas melts hearts at Danielle’s 40th birthday celebration Y chromosome loss in men may create hidden pathway for cancer, study finds Snapchat turns chat messages into songs with new AI tools for Lens+ users Viral flag star 'Omar Aliyev' sparks buzz with debut song in Kazakhstan 11 hurt as teen opens fire outside Türkiye high school in Turgutlu Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne sparks buzz with art business launch Nushki attack leaves two policemen martyred while protecting polio team in Balochistan Pakistan-Japan FMs get fresh bilateral boost for stronger trade and IT ties at UNGA At UNGA Bilal Bin Saqib pitches AI and tokenization as engines of financial inclusion Trump applauds Mamdani after finding common ground in New York meeting Pakistan secure women’s cricket bronze in Asian Games Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328 Oil Prices rise as markets watch US-Iran diplomacy Pakistan, Saudi Arabia waive visas for diplomatic, official passports UK approves defensive air support for Saudi Arabia CNN, Politico, MS NOW sue over Trump White House ban G7 urges Iran to stop supporting Yemen’s Houthis Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik make Khai’s sixth birthday special

Kevin Jonas melts hearts at Danielle’s 40th birthday celebration

Danielle also gave her followers a look at the celebration, sharing her own message of gratitude.

Web Desk September 22, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Kevin Jonas wife birthday celeberation

Kevin Jonas turned Danielle Jonas’ 40th birthday into a celebration packed with romance and unexpected off-road fun, sparking a wave of fan excitement online.


The Jonas Brothers star, 38, gave fans a glimpse of his wife’s milestone birthday on Instagram, sharing photos and videos that captured their intimate dinner, dancing, birthday cake.


“My beautiful birthday girl I’ll never get tired of celebrating you. I love you more than words @daniellejonas,” Kevin captioned the carousel.


The couple, who tied the knot in 2009, dressed up for a special birthday dinner, where Danielle turned heads in a cream ruched two-piece outfit. The celebration featured flowers, champagne, dancing and an eye-catching three-tier birthday cake covered in blue and cream icing.


But the romantic night quickly became even more memorable as Kevin and Danielle danced to TLC’s “No Scrubs,” shared a kiss and raised a toast to the birthday girl alongside their guests.


The couple then traded the elegant dinner setting for something much more adventurous ATV riding. In one video, Danielle was seen driving Kevin around a dirt track, showing that her birthday celebration was about more than dressing up and enjoying a fancy dinner.

Danielle also gave her followers a look at the celebration, sharing her own message of gratitude.

“Still smiling from such a perfect weekend. I feel so loved!! Thank you for all of the sweet birthday wishes,” she wrote.


Kevin’s romantic birthday tribute comes months after he released “Little Things,” a solo song inspired by his relationship with Danielle. “It’s a great extension of my story with Danielle, it truly is,” Jonas told People magazine in May.


Paul Kevin Jonas Jr., born Nov. 5, 1987, is an American musician, singer, songwriter and actor who rose to fame as the lead guitarist of the pop-rock band Jonas Brothers, alongside his younger brothers, singer-songwriters Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas.


The three brothers became major stars on the Disney Channel in the late 2000s, quickly building a massive fan following through the network. They captured audiences with the hit musical television film Camp Rock in 2008 and its sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, in 2010.


The brothers also starred in Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream, giving fans an inside look at their lives and rise to fame. Their Disney Channel success helped turn the Jonas Brothers into one of the most recognizable pop acts of their generation.


Kevin’s tribute gave fans a closer look at the couple’s enduring romance and turned Danielle’s milestone birthday into a celebration filled with love, laughter and adventure.

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