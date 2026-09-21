Saudi crown prince launches Ceer’s first electric vehicles

Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, who also chairs the Public Investment Fund (PIF), launched EXOBOT, the first electric vehicles from Saudi Arabia’s national automotive company, CEER, on Monday.

Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, who also chairs the Public Investment Fund (PIF), launched EXOBOT, the first electric vehicles from Saudi Arabia’s national automotive company, CEER, on Monday.

The launch marks an important step in Saudi Arabia’s efforts to build an advanced automotive industry and strengthen its industrial sector.

“The launch of CEER's first vehicles represents another step forward in Saudi Arabia's progression to build a sustainable and prosperous industrial ecosystem,” the Crown Prince said.

He said the launch would also support the automotive sector as an important driver of economic growth by attracting investment, developing national talent and giving the private sector a bigger role. He added that these efforts would help Saudi Arabia become a leading regional and global hub for the automotive industry.

The EXOBOT sedan and SUV are the first two vehicles in a planned lineup of seven models that CEER aims to introduce over the next five years.

The lineup will include midsize and compact vehicles with different propulsion options designed to meet a range of customer needs.

The vehicles will be manufactured at the CEER Manufacturing Complex (CMC), which has been described as the largest automotive production facility in the Middle East and one of the most technologically advanced in the world.

The EXOBOT sedan and SUV were designed and engineered in Saudi Arabia. Their design is inspired by the country’s landscape and culture while also reflecting its future ambitions.

The vehicles have been developed to meet global standards as Saudi Arabia works to strengthen its position in the international automotive industry.

By 2034, CEER is expected to contribute more than SR30 billion ($8 billion) to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product and more than SR80 billion ($21 billion) to improving the country’s trade balance. The company is also expected to create direct and indirect quality jobs.

PIF launched CEER in 2022 as Saudi Arabia’s first automotive brand. The company aims to develop the country’s industrial ecosystem, attract investment, create opportunities for the private sector and increase the automotive sector’s contribution to GDP.







