Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Watch Live
Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
19-SEP-2026
PETROL
-1.65 PKR
Rs. 389.14/ltr
DIESEL
-0.88 PKR
Rs. 424.40/ltr
Headlines
The agony of chronic body odor as deodorant fails to stop the daily struggle El Niño intensifies as WMO warns world to brace for extreme weather Presley Gerber dies at 27 and the fashion world mourns Cindy Crawford’s son Fat Bear Week 2026 returns as 16 Alaska bears vie for the crown Hania Aamir’s ‘Swan Lake’ photoshoot sparks fresh fan frenzy Pakistan’s IESCO privatization plan sparks strong investor interest WhatsApp adds starred music to make status songs easier to find Bitcoin tops $85,000 as crypto winter shows signs of ending FBR sets new ghee, cooking oil values through November Senior JI leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees passes away after prolonged illness Grand Mosque muezzin 'Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani' passes away after delivering final Fajr adhan South Korea beats host Japan to reclaim Asian Games basketball gold Engro Corp names Junaid Iqbal as next CEO Pakistan, EU sign €65 million in grant agreements for investment, energy, rule of law Pakistan secures second Qatari LNG shipment through Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events US transfers 18 suspects in Haitian president’s killing to Florida Four militants killed during Balochistan operation Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units Trump leaves door open to meeting Iran’s president at UN assembly The agony of chronic body odor as deodorant fails to stop the daily struggle El Niño intensifies as WMO warns world to brace for extreme weather Presley Gerber dies at 27 and the fashion world mourns Cindy Crawford’s son Fat Bear Week 2026 returns as 16 Alaska bears vie for the crown Hania Aamir’s ‘Swan Lake’ photoshoot sparks fresh fan frenzy Pakistan’s IESCO privatization plan sparks strong investor interest WhatsApp adds starred music to make status songs easier to find Bitcoin tops $85,000 as crypto winter shows signs of ending FBR sets new ghee, cooking oil values through November Senior JI leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees passes away after prolonged illness Grand Mosque muezzin 'Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani' passes away after delivering final Fajr adhan South Korea beats host Japan to reclaim Asian Games basketball gold Engro Corp names Junaid Iqbal as next CEO Pakistan, EU sign €65 million in grant agreements for investment, energy, rule of law Pakistan secures second Qatari LNG shipment through Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events US transfers 18 suspects in Haitian president’s killing to Florida Four militants killed during Balochistan operation Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units Trump leaves door open to meeting Iran’s president at UN assembly

El Niño intensifies as WMO warns world to brace for extreme weather

WMO urges governments and communities to prepare for extreme weather through 2027.

Web Desk September 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
El Niño

A record-breaking El Niño is already heating the tropical Pacific months before its expected peak, raising concerns about extreme temperatures, shifting rainfall and growing risks to food, water and public health around the world.


The powerful climate pattern has pushed ocean temperatures in the central Pacific to about 3.05 degrees Celsius above the 1991-2020 average, edging past the previous record of 3.02 degrees Celsius recorded in November 2015.


Scientists say the warming is occurring earlier than expected, with forecasts indicating that the event could strengthen further toward the end of 2026.


The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said El Niño is now firmly established and is expected to reach a very strong level in the coming months. Forecast models show the event is likely to continue through early 2027, while exceptionally warm Pacific waters are helping drive its development.


For September through November 2026, WMO forecasts show a strong possibility of above-normal temperatures across almost all land areas. That means many regions could face additional heat as the El Niño pattern develops alongside long-term global warming.


Rainfall patterns are also expected to shift. Some parts of the world could receive heavier-than-usual rain and face greater flooding threats, while other areas may experience reduced rainfall and worsening drought conditions.


WMO expects wetter-than-normal conditions in parts of East Africa, Central Asia, southern Europe, western North America and southeastern South America. Drier conditions are more likely across parts of the Indian subcontinent, southern and eastern Australia, northern Europe, Central America and the Caribbean.


The changing weather patterns could put additional pressure on farming, water supplies, electricity systems and public health. Extreme heat can increase health dangers, while drought and excessive rainfall can damage crops, disrupt incomes and threaten local food supplies.


The effects of El Niño will not be identical everywhere. Scientists say regional conditions depend on the time of year, the strength and duration of the event and its interaction with other climate patterns. WMO notes that a stronger El Niño does not automatically mean every region will experience more severe impacts.


Scientists are continuing to track the event as it develops. WMO and national weather agencies are urging governments, communities and climate-sensitive industries to use seasonal forecasts and early-warning systems to prepare for possible extreme challenges through late 2026 and into 2027.


The latest forecasts indicate that El Niño could remain a major influence on global weather patterns, by making months a critical period for monitoring weather risks and preparing vulnerable communities.

Recommended

Weather forecast for Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Weather forecast for Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
WMO forecasts strong El Niño as global heat risks rise

WMO forecasts strong El Niño as global heat risks rise
Lahore, Faisalabad could become among world’s hottest cities by 2050

Lahore, Faisalabad could become among world’s hottest cities by 2050
2027 could become hottest year on record: UN report

2027 could become hottest year on record: UN report
Pakistan urges India not to use water as political tool

Pakistan urges India not to use water as political tool
Pakistan and ADB partner on $304.5m climate initiatives

Pakistan and ADB partner on $304.5m climate initiatives
Thousands of glaciers to disappear each year by mid-century, study warns

Thousands of glaciers to disappear each year by mid-century, study warns
Nearly 1000 dead as extreme weather devastate Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Sri Lanka

Nearly 1000 dead as extreme weather devastate Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Sri Lanka
PM calls for immediate planning ahead of 2026 monsoon risks

PM calls for immediate planning ahead of 2026 monsoon risks
Drowning Punjab

Drowning Punjab
Pakistan among most affected countries by climate change, PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan among most affected countries by climate change, PM Shehbaz Sharif
President, PM urge united action against escalating climate threats

President, PM urge united action against escalating climate threats