Trump says he will appoint a new AI adviser, without providing details

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a social media post Saturday that he plans to appoint a new artificial intelligence adviser, known as an “AI czar,” and establish an “AI force.” However, he did not explain how either plan would work or provide further details.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a social media post Saturday that he plans to appoint a new artificial intelligence adviser, known as an “AI czar,” and establish an “AI force.” However, he did not explain how either plan would work or provide further details.





Concerns are growing in Washington among lawmakers over the potential risks AI technology could pose to people and property. Earlier this month, former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon said that people developing AI seriously believe the technology could potentially kill everyone by the end of the decade. Trump has repeatedly dismissed such concerns and said there is no need for additional AI regulations.

“We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform. He said the government would support and monitor the industry as it develops while dealing with harmful activities through existing criminal and civil justice systems.

If Trump carries out the plan, it would be his second AI czar. Venture capitalist David Sacks previously held the position before leaving the role in the spring and taking an external advisory position.

Sacks has also expressed doubts about introducing new AI regulations. Speaking at a Politico event Wednesday, he said AI developers should be responsible for the safety of their products and could face legal liability if problems occur. He also said new federal rules were unnecessary.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump's post.

Trump's announcement comes ahead of his planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday. The United States and China are competing for leadership in artificial intelligence, which both countries consider important to their economic and military strength. Trump and technology industry leaders have argued that excessive regulation could slow AI development in the United States and make it harder for American companies to compete with Chinese rivals. Safety advocates have disputed that argument.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is also scheduled to meet Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Sunday at JPMorgan Chase headquarters in New York. According to a person familiar with the planning, the meeting will cover AI security, trade and other economic issues.



