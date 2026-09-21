WhatsApp adds starred music to make status songs easier to find

The Starred music feature is currently being tested in the Android beta version.

WhatsApp is making music on Status faster to find. The messaging app has introduced a new Starred music feature in its latest Android beta, allowing users to save favorite songs and quickly find them later instead of searching through the full music catalog.





The new feature lets users tap a star icon next to any song in the Status music library. Once starred, the song is automatically added to a new starred section for quick access.





The update could spark more buzz among users who regularly add music to their WhatsApp Status updates. Previously, finding a song used in an earlier Status could mean scrolling through the catalog or remembering the exact song title.





The WhatsApp music library currently includes sections such as Suggested, Mood and Genre. The new Starred section adds a dedicated place for users' favorite tracks and can be accessed with a single tap.

Users can also remove a song from their favorites by tapping the star again. There is no stated limit on how many songs users can add to the Starred list.





The feature builds on another recent WhatsApp beta update that increased Status music clips from 15 seconds to 30 seconds and introduced a waveform selector, giving users more control over which part of a song they want to use.





The Starred music feature is currently being tested in the Android beta version, and its wider rollout could make adding familiar songs to WhatsApp Status much quicker and more convenient.